The full ward by ward results of the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council 2022 local elections have been announced. - Credit: Kevin Lines / Archant

Here are the full ward by ward results for the Welwyn Hatfield local elections on May 5, 2022.

Candidates contested 17 seats in 16 wards in the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections.

The Conservatives retained overall control of the council.

The full make-up of the council is now 26 Conservatives members, 12 Liberal Democrats and 10 Labour.

The overall turnout in the borough council elections was 35.2 per cent.



Brookmans Park and Little Heath Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 38.6%

ANSCOMBE, Michael (Liberal Democrats) 304

BEEVERS, Graham Martyn (Labour) 365

LASS, Rebecca Louise (Conservative) 1,242 - Elected





Haldens Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 35.9%

BRADBURY, Neil Harvey (Conservative) 618

GOLDWATER, Simon Robert Paul (Liberal Democrats) 250

MUSK, Lucy (Labour) 882 - Elected





Handside Ward

2 seats - Turnout: 50.4%

AICKEN, Moyna (Labour) 268

BAILEY, Tony Harry (Conservative) 726

BERRINGTON, Penelope Irene (Green Party) 260

GILBEY, John Walter Guy (Conservative) 695

HEWITT, Perry Martyn William (Labour) 312

MOORE, Gemma May Louise (Liberal Democrats) 1,457 - Elected

SIEWNIAK, Michal (Liberal Democrats) 1,431 - Elected

STEVENSON, Clare (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 87





Hatfield Central Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 26.2%.

EDWARDS, Adam (Liberal Democrats) 192

SHAH, Pankit (Labour) 736 - Elected

SMITH, Mark Alexander (Conservative) 466



Hatfield East Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 32.9%

CROFTON, Larry (Labour) 804 - Elected

GREGORY, Ian Howard (Green Party) 130

GRIFFITHS, Richard Hedley (Liberal Democrats) 190

HEBDEN, Peter (Conservative) 700



Hatfield South West Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 28.7%

JONES, Melvyn (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 50

ROWSE, Tim (Liberal Democrats) 705 - Elected

SOLOMONS, Gav (Conservative) 308

THORPE, Kieran Michael (Labour) 491





Hatfield Villages Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 29.5%

BROACH, James Robert Alan (Labour) 753 - Elected

DEMETRIOU, Antony (Conservative) 667

GREEN, Anthony John (Liberal Democrats) 210





Hollybush Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 31.3%

BASCH, Jonquil (Liberal Democrats) 163

CHESTERMAN, Lynn Anne (Labour) 877 - Elected

COOK, Abbie Elizabeth (Conservative) 478





Howlands Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 34.9%

ARTEMI, Marios (Conservative) 631

HOLLOWAY, Max Peter (Labour) 1,072 - Elected

SKOCZYLAS, Hillary Ann (Liberal Democrats) 128





Northaw and Cuffley Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 33.9%

BARRETT, Sheila Ann (Labour) 279

BASFORD, Peter Edward (Liberal Democrata) 232

SARSON, Bernard John (Conservative) 1,076 - Elected





Panshanger Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 34.3%

CHATTHA, Ahmad Haseeb (Conservative) 515

CHESTERMAN, Alan (Labour) 402

PANTER, Darrell Rodney (Liberal Democrats) 594 - Elected





Peartree Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 28%

JOHNSON, Aaron (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 47

JONES, Duncan Merlin (Liberal Democrats) 770 - Elected

PERKINS, David John (Conservative) 173

SMITH, Erin Mary (Labour) 497



Sherrards Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 46.7%

BERRINGTON, William Nicholas Huggonson (Green Party) 101

CARLEN, Hilary (Labour) 293

JONES, Caroline (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 42

KUMAR, Siva (Conservative) 498

SKOCZYLAS, Jean-Paul Bernard (Liberal Democrats) 1,114 - Elected



Welham Green and Hatfield South Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 32%

AMERICANOS-MOLINARO, Mia (For Britain Movement) 19

BONFANTE, Sandreni Alfred (Liberal Democrats) 771 - Elected

HEMS, Sian Elizabeth (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 44

KURLAND, Phil (Conservative) 561

WATSON, Cathy (Labour) 296





Welwyn East Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 42.9%

CARLEN, Daniel (Labour) 633

MITCHINSON, Terry (Conservative) 1,144 - Elected

REIMER, Alan Richard Barry (Liberal Democrats) 419

Welwyn West Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 39.1%

AICKEN, Gareth Frederick Heatlie (Labour) 290

ALMEYDA, Genevieve Margaret Mary (Liberal Democrats) 268

BUTCHER, Sarah (Green Party) 307

THUSU, Sunny (Conservative) 1,031 - Elected.



