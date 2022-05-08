Local election results 2022: Full Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council ward by ward results
- Credit: Kevin Lines / Archant
Here are the full ward by ward results for the Welwyn Hatfield local elections on May 5, 2022.
Candidates contested 17 seats in 16 wards in the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections.
The Conservatives retained overall control of the council.
The full make-up of the council is now 26 Conservatives members, 12 Liberal Democrats and 10 Labour.
The overall turnout in the borough council elections was 35.2 per cent.
Brookmans Park and Little Heath Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 38.6%
- ANSCOMBE, Michael (Liberal Democrats) 304
- BEEVERS, Graham Martyn (Labour) 365
- LASS, Rebecca Louise (Conservative) 1,242 - Elected
Haldens Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 35.9%
- BRADBURY, Neil Harvey (Conservative) 618
- GOLDWATER, Simon Robert Paul (Liberal Democrats) 250
- MUSK, Lucy (Labour) 882 - Elected
Handside Ward
2 seats - Turnout: 50.4%
- AICKEN, Moyna (Labour) 268
- BAILEY, Tony Harry (Conservative) 726
- BERRINGTON, Penelope Irene (Green Party) 260
- GILBEY, John Walter Guy (Conservative) 695
- HEWITT, Perry Martyn William (Labour) 312
- MOORE, Gemma May Louise (Liberal Democrats) 1,457 - Elected
- SIEWNIAK, Michal (Liberal Democrats) 1,431 - Elected
- STEVENSON, Clare (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 87
Hatfield Central Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 26.2%.
- EDWARDS, Adam (Liberal Democrats) 192
- SHAH, Pankit (Labour) 736 - Elected
- SMITH, Mark Alexander (Conservative) 466
Hatfield East Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 32.9%
- CROFTON, Larry (Labour) 804 - Elected
- GREGORY, Ian Howard (Green Party) 130
- GRIFFITHS, Richard Hedley (Liberal Democrats) 190
- HEBDEN, Peter (Conservative) 700
Hatfield South West Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 28.7%
- JONES, Melvyn (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 50
- ROWSE, Tim (Liberal Democrats) 705 - Elected
- SOLOMONS, Gav (Conservative) 308
- THORPE, Kieran Michael (Labour) 491
Hatfield Villages Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 29.5%
- BROACH, James Robert Alan (Labour) 753 - Elected
- DEMETRIOU, Antony (Conservative) 667
- GREEN, Anthony John (Liberal Democrats) 210
Hollybush Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 31.3%
- BASCH, Jonquil (Liberal Democrats) 163
- CHESTERMAN, Lynn Anne (Labour) 877 - Elected
- COOK, Abbie Elizabeth (Conservative) 478
Howlands Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 34.9%
- ARTEMI, Marios (Conservative) 631
- HOLLOWAY, Max Peter (Labour) 1,072 - Elected
- SKOCZYLAS, Hillary Ann (Liberal Democrats) 128
Northaw and Cuffley Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 33.9%
- BARRETT, Sheila Ann (Labour) 279
- BASFORD, Peter Edward (Liberal Democrata) 232
- SARSON, Bernard John (Conservative) 1,076 - Elected
Panshanger Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 34.3%
- CHATTHA, Ahmad Haseeb (Conservative) 515
- CHESTERMAN, Alan (Labour) 402
- PANTER, Darrell Rodney (Liberal Democrats) 594 - Elected
Peartree Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 28%
- JOHNSON, Aaron (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 47
- JONES, Duncan Merlin (Liberal Democrats) 770 - Elected
- PERKINS, David John (Conservative) 173
- SMITH, Erin Mary (Labour) 497
Sherrards Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 46.7%
- BERRINGTON, William Nicholas Huggonson (Green Party) 101
- CARLEN, Hilary (Labour) 293
- JONES, Caroline (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 42
- KUMAR, Siva (Conservative) 498
- SKOCZYLAS, Jean-Paul Bernard (Liberal Democrats) 1,114 - Elected
Welham Green and Hatfield South Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 32%
- AMERICANOS-MOLINARO, Mia (For Britain Movement) 19
- BONFANTE, Sandreni Alfred (Liberal Democrats) 771 - Elected
- HEMS, Sian Elizabeth (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 44
- KURLAND, Phil (Conservative) 561
- WATSON, Cathy (Labour) 296
Welwyn East Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 42.9%
- CARLEN, Daniel (Labour) 633
- MITCHINSON, Terry (Conservative) 1,144 - Elected
- REIMER, Alan Richard Barry (Liberal Democrats) 419
Welwyn West Ward
1 seat - Turnout: 39.1%
- AICKEN, Gareth Frederick Heatlie (Labour) 290
- ALMEYDA, Genevieve Margaret Mary (Liberal Democrats) 268
- BUTCHER, Sarah (Green Party) 307
- THUSU, Sunny (Conservative) 1,031 - Elected.