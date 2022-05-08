News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Local Council

Local election results 2022: Full Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council ward by ward results

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 2:16 PM May 8, 2022
The full ward by ward results of the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council 2022 local elections have been announced.

The full ward by ward results of the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council 2022 local elections have been announced. - Credit: Kevin Lines / Archant

Here are the full ward by ward results for the Welwyn Hatfield local elections on May 5, 2022.

Candidates contested 17 seats in 16 wards in the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections.

The Conservatives retained overall control of the council.

The full make-up of the council is now 26 Conservatives members, 12 Liberal Democrats and 10 Labour. 

The overall turnout in the borough council elections was 35.2 per cent.


Brookmans Park and Little Heath Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 38.6%

  • ANSCOMBE, Michael (Liberal Democrats) 304     
  • BEEVERS, Graham Martyn (Labour) 365     
  • LASS, Rebecca Louise (Conservative) 1,242 - Elected


Most Read

  1. 1 Welwyn Garden City: First look inside refurbished Côte restaurant
  2. 2 FULL RESULTS: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council local elections 2022
  3. 3 Driver in his 20s has died after A1 crash near South Mimms
  1. 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  2. 5 Sky Studios Elstree searches for young Hertfordshire talent to join its Content Academy
  3. 6 See inside this £1.2m home on Welwyn Garden City's sought after West Side
  4. 7 Flashback: Alesha Dixon and Fearne Cotton tour Welwyn Garden City school
  5. 8 Cole Green wildlife sanctuary destroyed ahead of housing development
  6. 9 Three streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery
  7. 10 Resident's anger over parking issues at Stanborough Park

Haldens Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 35.9%

  • BRADBURY, Neil Harvey (Conservative) 618     
  • GOLDWATER, Simon Robert Paul (Liberal Democrats) 250     
  • MUSK, Lucy (Labour) 882 - Elected


Handside Ward

2 seats - Turnout: 50.4%

  • AICKEN, Moyna (Labour) 268     
  • BAILEY, Tony Harry (Conservative) 726     
  • BERRINGTON, Penelope Irene (Green Party) 260     
  • GILBEY, John Walter Guy (Conservative) 695     
  • HEWITT, Perry Martyn William (Labour) 312     
  • MOORE, Gemma May Louise (Liberal Democrats) 1,457 - Elected
  • SIEWNIAK, Michal (Liberal Democrats) 1,431 - Elected
  • STEVENSON, Clare (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 87     


Hatfield Central Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 26.2%.

  • EDWARDS, Adam (Liberal Democrats) 192     
  • SHAH, Pankit (Labour) 736 - Elected
  • SMITH, Mark Alexander (Conservative) 466     


Hatfield East Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 32.9%

  • CROFTON, Larry (Labour) 804 - Elected
  • GREGORY, Ian Howard (Green Party) 130     
  • GRIFFITHS, Richard Hedley (Liberal Democrats) 190     
  • HEBDEN, Peter (Conservative) 700  

  
Hatfield South West Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 28.7%

  • JONES, Melvyn (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 50     
  • ROWSE, Tim (Liberal Democrats) 705 - Elected
  • SOLOMONS, Gav (Conservative) 308     
  • THORPE, Kieran Michael  (Labour) 491     


Hatfield Villages Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 29.5%

  • BROACH, James Robert Alan (Labour) 753 - Elected
  • DEMETRIOU, Antony (Conservative) 667     
  • GREEN, Anthony John (Liberal Democrats) 210     


Hollybush Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 31.3%

  • BASCH, Jonquil (Liberal Democrats) 163     
  • CHESTERMAN, Lynn Anne (Labour) 877 - Elected
  • COOK, Abbie Elizabeth (Conservative) 478     


Howlands Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 34.9%

  • ARTEMI, Marios (Conservative) 631
  • HOLLOWAY, Max Peter (Labour) 1,072 - Elected
  • SKOCZYLAS, Hillary Ann (Liberal Democrats) 128     


Northaw and Cuffley Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 33.9%

  • BARRETT, Sheila Ann (Labour) 279     
  • BASFORD, Peter Edward (Liberal Democrata) 232     
  • SARSON, Bernard John (Conservative) 1,076 - Elected


Panshanger Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 34.3%

  • CHATTHA, Ahmad Haseeb (Conservative) 515     
  • CHESTERMAN, Alan (Labour) 402     
  • PANTER, Darrell Rodney (Liberal Democrats) 594  - Elected


Peartree Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 28%

  • JOHNSON, Aaron (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 47     
  • JONES, Duncan Merlin (Liberal Democrats) 770 - Elected
  • PERKINS, David John (Conservative) 173     
  • SMITH, Erin Mary (Labour) 497     


Sherrards Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 46.7%

  • BERRINGTON, William Nicholas Huggonson (Green Party) 101     
  • CARLEN, Hilary (Labour) 293     
  • JONES, Caroline (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 42     
  • KUMAR, Siva (Conservative) 498     
  • SKOCZYLAS, Jean-Paul Bernard (Liberal Democrats) 1,114 - Elected


Welham Green and Hatfield South Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 32%

  • AMERICANOS-MOLINARO, Mia  (For Britain Movement) 19     
  • BONFANTE, Sandreni Alfred (Liberal Democrats) 771 - Elected
  • HEMS, Sian Elizabeth (Abolish the BBC Television Licence) 44     
  • KURLAND, Phil (Conservative) 561     
  • WATSON, Cathy (Labour) 296     


Welwyn East Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 42.9%

  • CARLEN, Daniel (Labour) 633     
  • MITCHINSON, Terry (Conservative) 1,144 - Elected
  • REIMER, Alan Richard Barry (Liberal Democrats) 419

     

Welwyn West Ward

1 seat - Turnout: 39.1%

  • AICKEN, Gareth Frederick Heatlie (Labour) 290     
  • ALMEYDA, Genevieve Margaret Mary (Liberal Democrats) 268     
  • BUTCHER, Sarah (Green Party) 307     
  • THUSU, Sunny (Conservative) 1,031 - Elected.


Local Election 2022
Welwyn Hatfield Council
Elections
Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News
Welwyn News

Don't Miss

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Royston's May Fayre is returning to the town this year

Days Out Guide

What's on this May Bank Holiday: 7 things to do in Hertfordshire

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Google Maps image of A414.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Woman 'assaulted on A414' between St Albans and Hatfield

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A man indecently exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl at the Woods Avenue-Briars Lane junction in Hatfield

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Man reportedly 'flashed' 12-year-old girl on Hatfield street

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon