Council cabinet reshuffled following Welwyn Hatfield local elections
- Credit: WHBC
The cabinet at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has been reshuffled after the Conservatives retained overall control following the local elections.
The shake-up was announced at a council meeting on May 23, with the big change seeing councillor Stephen Boulton replace the retiring Duncan Bell as deputy leader of the council and executive member for resources and planning.
Cllr Tony Kingsbury – who remains as leader of WHBC – paid tribute to Mr Bell, saying: “I want to thank Duncan for everything he has given to the council.
“Whether that be as a local councillor for Hatfield Villages, as a trusted deputy to me in my time as leader, and as the cabinet member who guided the council through the financial instability we have faced in recent years.
“His stewardship of our finances has enabled us to continue providing the services people value the most.
“I know Stephen will be an outstanding deputy in his own right, having been a local councillor for 23 years and served on the Cabinet since 2018 in such a key role.”
Other changes see Hatfield Villages Cllr Samuel Kasumu take the role of executive member for environment and climate change, while Terry Mitchinson has returned to the cabinet as executive member for leisure and community.
The following councillors will remain in their roles:
Cllr Nick Pace – executive member for governance, public health and IT
Cllr Bernard Sarson – executive member for community safety and parking
Cllr Fiona Thomson – executive member for housing
“I am also delighted to see Terry return to a portfolio he knows well, and to introduce the talents of Samuel who will join Cabinet for the first time,” added Cllr Kingsbury.
“With Bernard, Nick and Fiona continuing their work as cabinet colleagues, I am certain we are well placed to take on the challenges ahead, while delivering on our priorities which have been shaped by the people who live, work and spend their time in Welwyn Hatfield.”
Following the local elections earlier this month the full make-up of the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is now 26 Conservatives members, 12 Liberal Democrats and 10 Labour.