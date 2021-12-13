News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Black History Month art competition winner revealed

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 12:42 PM December 13, 2021
A group of young pupils from Springmead Primary School, Welwyn Garden City, standing outside of the Howard Centre.

"I’m very impressed by this winning entry and I think it looks really eye-catching on the posters.” The winners, their teacher, Leader of the Council - Cllr Tony Kingsbury, Howard Centre manager Carley Beck and councillors, council officers and Howard Centre staff celebrate the competition winners. - Credit: Jenna Selby

The winning entry from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s Black History Month art competition was unveiled on Saturday at the Howard Centre in WGC.

The competition, based on the 2021 Black History Month (BHM) theme ‘Proud To Be…’, invited submissions from local primary schools and included drawings, paintings, collages, and mixed media pieces. Submissions were exhibited in shop windows throughout the centre during October.

The winning artwork was a collaborative effort by a group of young pupils from Springmead Primary School, WGC: Devon, six, Annabelle, five, Jessica, five, Sophie, seven and Harry, five.

The winners were able to see their design on posters which are now up in the Howard Centre.

WHBC leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury said “We were very proud to support Black History Month and celebrate the lives, achievements and historical contributions of black people locally and throughout the world.

"This competition is a way of helping the next generation to do the same through some fantastic expressive art! I’m very impressed by this winning entry and I think it looks really eye-catching on the posters.”

Howard Centre manager Carley Beck added: “It’s lovely to be able to showcase our young community talent and a really important part of our culture by displaying it throughout the Howard Centre this way.”

Welwyn Hatfield Council
Welwyn Garden City News

