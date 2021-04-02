Published: 9:09 AM April 2, 2021

Bins will be collected a day later in Welwyn Hatfield during the week after Easter Monday. Collections will return to normal on Monday, April 12, 2021. - Credit: Alan Davies

Bin collections in Welwyn Hatfield will be on different days over Easter due to the bank holiday on Monday.

Welwyn Hatfield Council is running a revised collection service over Easter.





So when will my bin be collected?

Residents who normally have their bin collected on Friday (today) will have their bins collected as normal on April 2.

However, collections will be a day later after the Easter weekend.

The bank holiday on Monday puts the whole week's schedule back a day.

So if your normal collection date is Monday, April 5, your bin will be collected on Tuesday, April 6 instead.

The knock-on effect is that bins that would normally be collected on Tuesday next week will now be emptied on Wednesday, April 7.

Bins normally collected on Wednesdays will be a day later next week, on Thursday, April 8.

Likewise, Thursday's regular bin collections will be picked up on Friday, April 9.

If your normal collection day is scheduled for Friday, April 9, it will be collected the following day, on Saturday, April 10.

Collections in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield will return to normal from Monday, April 12, 2021.

To check when your bin is due for collection, visit www.welhat.gov.uk/bin-collections



