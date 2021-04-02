News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Local Council

Welwyn Hatfield bin collection dates over Easter holiday

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:09 AM April 2, 2021   
Welwyn Hatfield Council bins

Bins will be collected a day later in Welwyn Hatfield during the week after Easter Monday. Collections will return to normal on Monday, April 12, 2021. - Credit: Alan Davies

Bin collections in Welwyn Hatfield will be on different days over Easter due to the bank holiday on Monday. 

Welwyn Hatfield Council is running a revised collection service over Easter.


So when will my bin be collected?

Residents who normally have their bin collected on Friday (today) will have their bins collected as normal on April 2.

However, collections will be a day later after the Easter weekend.

The bank holiday on Monday puts the whole week's schedule back a day.

So if your normal collection date is Monday, April 5, your bin will be collected on Tuesday, April 6 instead.

Most Read

  1. 1 Victim assaulted by teenagers who claimed to have weapons
  2. 2 Borough council responds after residents raise town centre graffiti concerns
  3. 3 Which areas have no COVID-19 cases?
  1. 4 Hatfield councillor quits role as PM’s ethnic minority adviser
  2. 5 Agatha Christie's Poirot and the fictional Belgian detective's links to Herts
  3. 6 Conversation continues over Broadwater Road developments
  4. 7 Fond farewell for popular lollipop man
  5. 8 Cyclist seriously injured after van collision
  6. 9 Police disperse ‘large gathering’ near University of Hertfordshire de Havilland campus
  7. 10 Mother pulls children out of school after ex-husband moves near school despite court order

The knock-on effect is that bins that would normally be collected on Tuesday next week will now be emptied on Wednesday, April 7.

Bins normally collected on Wednesdays will be a day later next week, on Thursday, April 8. 

Likewise, Thursday's regular bin collections will be picked up on Friday, April 9. 

If your normal collection day is scheduled for Friday, April 9, it will be collected the following day, on Saturday, April 10.

Collections in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield will return to normal from Monday, April  12, 2021.

To check when your bin is due for collection, visit www.welhat.gov.uk/bin-collections


Welwyn Hatfield Council
Easter
Welwyn News
Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shredded Wheat

'Developers have no idea what a garden city it is'

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
police car

Two seriously injured in collision between milk float and car

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The Broadwater in Hatfield Park.

Hatfield House

Schools out so Hatfield Park reopens for Easter holidays

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
class A drugs

Three arrested after suspected class A drugs found in laundry basket

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus