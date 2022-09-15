Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has altered its bin collection dates to accommodate the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19 - Credit: Alan Davies

Bin collections in Welwyn Hatfield will take place one day later than usual next week to accommodate the Queen's funeral bank holiday.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has confirmed the new collection dates to accommodate the funeral on Monday, September 19.

It follows the death of Queen Elizabeth II after her 70-year reign on Thursday, September 8, with her funeral set to take place in London's Westminster Abbey before her burial in Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth II studies a tree which she planted in the grounds of Hatfield House in 2012 - her diamond jubilee year - Credit: Paul Edwards/PA

A council statement reads: "There will be changes to bin collections week commencing September 19.

"Bins will be collected one day after your usual collection date.

"Normal service will resume from September 26."

Bin collections due on Monday will take place on Tuesday, September 20

will take place on Bin collections due on Tuesday will take place on Wednesday, September 21

will take place on Bin collections due on Wednesday will take place on Thursday, September 22

will take place on Bin collections due on Thursday will take place on Friday, September 23

will take place on Bin collections due on Friday will take place on Saturday, September 24

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council confirmed routine repairs at its council housing will not take place on Monday, September 19.

Only emergency repairs will be carried out. These can be reported by phone on 0800 111 4484.

Leisure centres are set to close.

GLL, which runs the Better brand and manages Welwyn Hatfield council's leisure facilities, has committed to closing venues UK-wide on the funeral date.

A statement reads: "As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, all Better leisure centres, libraries, children’s centres, venues and spas will be closed on Monday, September 19."

Better centres in Welwyn Hatfield include:

Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City

Hatfield Leisure Centre

Hatfield Swim Centre

Panshanger Golf Complex, Welwyn Garden City

Stanborough Park Water Sports Centre, Welwyn Garden City

Campus West and The Hive Community Centre are set to shut, while Mill Green Museum and Welwyn Roman Baths will be closed "as normal".

A flag at half-mast at County Hall, Hertford, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Will Durrant

Government guidance on businesses and public services suggests services may be unavailable throughout the country on Monday, September 14.

The guidance reads: "There is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the national mourning period.

"Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however this is at the discretion of individual businesses.

"Public services will continue as usual, although there may be some changes to service availability.

"Further guidance on any potential considerations relating to the day of the state funeral will be issued if needed."

A government advice sheet notes that the funeral of King George VI - Queen Elizabeth II's father - was not a bank holiday, but that the current government "wants to help give as many people as possible the opportunity on the day of the state funeral to mark Her Majesty’s passing and commemorate her reign."

Monday, September 19 - the date of the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey (pictured) - will be a bank holiday - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Some supermarkets have chosen to shut their doors for the Queen's funeral, including Aldi, Lidl and Morrisons.

Tesco and Sainsbury's have committed to closing large stores. Some smaller shops, such as Tesco Express and Sainsbury's Local branches, are set to open from 5pm. The only exceptions will be in the London and Windsor areas, where a large number of people are expected to gather.

Asda will shut all stores until 5pm, while Waitrose will shut all stores, with exceptions on the funeral procession route.