August Bank Holiday 2022: Welwyn Hatfield bin collection day changes
- Credit: Alan Davies
There will be changes to rubbish and recycling collections across Welwyn Hatfield from August 29 to September 3 due to the August Bank Holiday.
Bins will be collected one day later than usual next week due to the Bank Holiday.
There are no scheduled collections on Monday, August 29.
As a result, those who normally have their bins collected on a Monday will have them picked up the following day – on Tuesday, August 30.
Residents who have their bins collected on Fridays need to put them out next week on Saturday, September 3 in the revised schedule.
Waste and recycling collections will return to normal on Monday, September 5, 2022.
Welwyn Hatfield Council's website states: "Please remember that it is your responsibility to ensure that your bins are available on the boundary of your property, on the correct day and prior to collections taking place."
Most Read
- 1 Drivers stopped in Welwyn Garden City speeding operation
- 2 Three charged after heroin and cocaine found in Hatfield raids
- 3 LIVE: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield GCSE results 2022
- 4 Planning application submitted for Welwyn village flats
- 5 Community stalwarts set to shut up shop after 43 years
- 6 Police find 'stolen motorbike' in Welwyn Garden City
- 7 Can you answer these GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
- 8 Hundreds of free tickets to attractions in Herts to be won as ‘Big Day Out’ returns
- 9 Things to do and places to visit in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend
- 10 Results day 2022: Herts a top 5 county in England for A and A* grades
What are the August Bank Holiday 2022 bin collection dates?
Usual collection day – Revised collection day
Monday, August 29 – Tuesday, August 30
Tuesday, August 30 – Wednesday, August 31
Wednesday, August 31 – Thursday, September 1
Thursday, September 1 – Friday, September 2
Friday, September 2 – Saturday, September 3.