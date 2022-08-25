News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Local Council

August Bank Holiday 2022: Welwyn Hatfield bin collection day changes

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 4:00 PM August 25, 2022
Bins will be collected a day later than normal in Welwyn Hatfield during the week after May Bank Holiday Monday, May 2.

Rubbish and recycling bins will be collected a day later than normal in Welwyn Hatfield during the week after August Bank Holiday Monday. Collections will return to normal on Monday, September 5, 2022. - Credit: Alan Davies

There will be changes to rubbish and recycling collections across Welwyn Hatfield from August 29 to September 3 due to the August Bank Holiday.

Bins will be collected one day later than usual next week due to the Bank Holiday.

There are no scheduled collections on Monday, August 29.

As a result, those who normally have their bins collected on a Monday will have them picked up the following day – on Tuesday, August 30.

Residents who have their bins collected on Fridays need to put them out next week on Saturday, September 3 in the revised schedule.

Welwyn Hatfield Council said missed bin collections from Tuesday, May 10 will be held on Wednesday, May 11

Welwyn Hatfield bin will be collected a day later in the week after August Bank Holiday - Credit: Alan Davies

Waste and recycling collections will return to normal on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Welwyn Hatfield Council's website states: "Please remember that it is your responsibility to ensure that your bins are available on the boundary of your property, on the correct day and prior to collections taking place."


Most Read

  1. 1 Drivers stopped in Welwyn Garden City speeding operation
  2. 2 Three charged after heroin and cocaine found in Hatfield raids
  3. 3 LIVE: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield GCSE results 2022
  1. 4 Planning application submitted for Welwyn village flats
  2. 5 Community stalwarts set to shut up shop after 43 years
  3. 6 Police find 'stolen motorbike' in Welwyn Garden City
  4. 7 Can you answer these GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  5. 8 Hundreds of free tickets to attractions in Herts to be won as ‘Big Day Out’ returns
  6. 9 Things to do and places to visit in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend
  7. 10 Results day 2022: Herts a top 5 county in England for A and A* grades

What are the August Bank Holiday 2022 bin collection dates?

Usual collection day  –  Revised collection day
Monday, August 29  – Tuesday, August 30
Tuesday, August 30  –  Wednesday, August 31
Wednesday, August 31 –  Thursday, September 1
Thursday, September 1  –  Friday, September 2
Friday, September 2 –  Saturday, September 3.

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News
Welwyn News

Don't Miss

Echo, the 6-month-old lab, was last seen near the AL8 area.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Hunt for stolen labrador puppy from Welwyn Garden City

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
A-levels 2022

LIVE: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield A-level results 2022

Dan Mountney

person
PC Daniel Golding, who died on duty in the Bayford area of Hertfordshire on Thursday, August 18

Metropolitan Police

London police officer dies in two-vehicle crash near Bayford

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed an EOD unit dealt with a flare at its HQ in Welwyn Garden City on August 23

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Bomb disposal unit explodes 'flare' at Welwyn Garden City police HQ

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon