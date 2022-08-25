Rubbish and recycling bins will be collected a day later than normal in Welwyn Hatfield during the week after August Bank Holiday Monday. Collections will return to normal on Monday, September 5, 2022. - Credit: Alan Davies

There will be changes to rubbish and recycling collections across Welwyn Hatfield from August 29 to September 3 due to the August Bank Holiday.

There are no scheduled collections on Monday, August 29.

As a result, those who normally have their bins collected on a Monday will have them picked up the following day – on Tuesday, August 30.

Residents who have their bins collected on Fridays need to put them out next week on Saturday, September 3 in the revised schedule.

Waste and recycling collections will return to normal on Monday, September 5, 2022.

Welwyn Hatfield Council's website states: "Please remember that it is your responsibility to ensure that your bins are available on the boundary of your property, on the correct day and prior to collections taking place."





What are the August Bank Holiday 2022 bin collection dates?

Usual collection day – Revised collection day

Monday, August 29 – Tuesday, August 30

Tuesday, August 30 – Wednesday, August 31

Wednesday, August 31 – Thursday, September 1

Thursday, September 1 – Friday, September 2

Friday, September 2 – Saturday, September 3.