Welham Green-er – trial begins for wind and solar street lighting

Welham Green just got greener thanks to Hertfordshire County Council as trials began for new wind and solar street lighting.

The trial, which is the first of its kind on the public highway in the county, will see two LED lighting units installed on the remote footpath in Corner View, which is currently unlit.

The lighting will operate with both zero-energy consumption and carbon emissions, with the trial last around 12 months.

“I’m delighted that Hatfield is the first location to be trialling this brand-new wind and solar street lighting in Hertfordshire,” said Phil Bibby, executive member for highways and transport at HCC.

“It’s a further indication of our commitment to the Sustainable Hertfordshire Strategy and Action Plan, specifically to be carbon neutral for our own operations by 2030 and a net zero greenhouse county by 2050.

“Creating a cleaner and greener environment which supports sustainable, responsible growth, are two of our key priorities which we are focused on delivering.”