Icy weather continues to suspend bin collections

Published: 9:29 AM January 26, 2021

Frost and ice on the roads have meant that bin collections are suspended.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council cancelled the service today and yesterday due to unsafe conditions on roads and pavements.

The council added: "Cleansing crews are clearing snow and ice from priority areas including outside Parkway and Moors Walk doctors which are being used as vaccination centres."

Hertsmere has so far announced no delays to its collections.