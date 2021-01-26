News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times

Icy weather continues to suspend bin collections

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 9:29 AM January 26, 2021   
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's rubbish service will continue. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's rubbish service. Picture: WHBC. - Credit: Archant

Frost and ice on the roads have meant that bin collections are suspended. 

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council cancelled the service today and yesterday due to unsafe conditions on roads and pavements.

The council added: "Cleansing crews are clearing snow and ice from priority areas including outside Parkway and Moors Walk doctors which are being used as vaccination centres."

Hertsmere has so far announced no delays to its collections. 

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

