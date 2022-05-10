Fly-tipped rubbish cleared up in Potters Bar

Car loads of rubbish were removed as part of a major community clean up in Potters Bar.

Officers from Hertsmere Borough Council joined forces with the Probation Service's Community Payback to collect rubbish on Cranbourne Parade, an un-adopted road, and transport it to the local tip.

The volunteers cleared more than 30 bags of waste including a Christmas tree, furniture, tyres and other general household waste. At the end of the day the rubbish was then taken to Potters Bar Recycling Centre to be disposed of responsibly.

Cllr Pervez Choudbury, portfolio holder for community safety, said: “Thank you to the officers from both our community safety team and Community Payback for clearing the road of rubbish. Everyone who took part volunteered their time to take part in today's successful clearance event, which has gone someway to improving the local landscape.

“I am disappointed with irresponsible people continuing to litter and illegally dispose of materials in this way, ruining the landscape and environment and having no regard whatsoever for others. There is no excuse for littering or fly-tipping and it will not be tolerated. This attitude costs local authorities thousands of pounds a year to clear up, vital funds which could be spent on essential services and supporting our communities.

"As a council, we have a number of ways in which people can dispose of waste, whether through our kerbside waste and recycling collections, bulky waste collections, local bins and of course local tips. If you are out please keep hold of your waste until you get home or go past a bin. It’s simple.”

Fl- tipping is a criminal offence. You can be prosecuted even if your waste is fly-tipped by someone else. Householders can be issued with a £300 fixed penalty notice – reduced to £200 if paid within 10 days – or a criminal conviction in court if their domestic waste is fly-tipped.

If you need to have your rubbish removed, always use a registered waste carrier. See www.hertsmere.gov.uk/flytipping for more information.