Second tree-umph as borough named ‘Tree City of the World’ again

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 9:00 AM February 27, 2021   
Trees around Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn Hatfield has been awarded the rare and prestigious ‘Tree City of the World’ award for a second year.

With a total tree stock of around 100,000 woodland trees and 16,900 street trees, Welwyn Hatfield is one of just 11 local authorities in the UK to secure the accreditation which recognises standards such as tree care and policies, tree stock and management.

Trees around Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: WHBC.

As well as their amenity value, trees also play an important role in improving air quality by directly removing pollutants.

Annually, Welwyn Hatfield’s trees capture and store 2,400 tonnes of carbon and remove 31 tonnes of pollution from the ground.

It’s estimated that it would cost over £27m to replace them.

Trees around Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Stephen Boulton, the executive member for environment, said: “We are very fortunate to have such a vast array of individual trees and continue to do everything we can to protect our tree landscape and ensure it continues to flourish.”

Around the world, just 120 cities in 63 countries have achieved recognition this year.

