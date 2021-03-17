How your views will shape the future of life in the borough

Published: 9:00 AM March 17, 2021

Following a public survey, described as the 'biggest borough-wide consultation in a generation', over 1,600 people in Welwyn Hatfield are helping set out a plan for the future.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council will use the results of the survey to set its priorities for the next three years.

Over four weeks towards the end of 2020, everyone who lives, works or spends time in Welwyn Hatfield was invited to say what was most important to them, what they valued about the area, and what they would like to either change or preserve.

In total 1,632 people, businesses and other organisations provided in-depth responses to the 'Your Welwyn Hatfield' survey.

Five themes emerged, and the following three-year priorities will be approved at a meeting of the full council tonight (Wednesday, March 17). If approved, these will form the basis of a new corporate plan for 2021 to 2024.

The priorities include attractive and accessible green spaces to support the borough's wellbeing; evolving, vibrant town centres and a growing economy; quality homes through managed growth; a sense of community where people feel safe; and a "well-run council which puts customers first".

Cllr Tony Kingsbury, leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: “I want to thank everyone who took part in the Your Welwyn Hatfield conversation.

"To receive over 1,600 responses, many of which were clearly given a lot of time and thought, is a testament to how passionate people in Welwyn Hatfield are about where they live.

“Our proposed priorities have been directly shaped by these responses, along with our conversations with over 40 stakeholders and partners at the Welwyn Hatfield Alliance Conference towards the end of last year.

“Never before have we been able to say so confidently that our priorities reflect those of the people who live, work and spend their leisure time here.

"If approved at full council this week, we look forward to starting the hard work of delivering on them.”

A summary of the survey responses is available to view at https://one.welhat.gov.uk/yourwelwynhatfield

Anyone interested in having more of a say in what the council does is invited to email boroughpanel@welhat.gov.uk