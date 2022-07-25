Welwyn Hatfield students gain skill sets to work in the construction industry

Welwyn Hatfield students have successfully achieved a new training course in the construction industry, intended to support them in the next step. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Welwyn Hatfield students have successfully achieved a new training course in the construction industry, intended to support them in finding work.

Run by Harlow College, the free Health and Safety Level 1 course is designed to support local long term unemployed people in gaining qualifications required to secure employment in the construction industry.

The training was held at Mill Green Museum in Hatfield, and consisted of three main qualifications that lasted nine days: Skills for Construction, Health and Safety in a Construction Environment, and Construction Skills Scheme Certificate.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's own construction sites were visited by the students in order to give them an insight into how their new skills could be utilised.

Students were also given the possibility of being offered an apprenticeship or work placement upon the successful completion of their training.

Council leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury and WHBC Chief Executive Ka Ng met the students to congratulate them on attaining their Health and Safety Level 1 qualification and to present them with their free Personal Protective Equipment.

Cllr Kingsbury said: “I was delighted to meet the students and hear how much they had enjoyed the training and how much it had helped them decide that a career in construction was for them. This is the first time that the council has run this course so well done to the students on their success and congratulations to everyone involved in organising and delivering the training.”

WHBC had organised the course through the Community Wealth Building Together Project which was supported by the Local Enterprise Partnership, developers Lovell, Bourne Parking, RG Carter and employment agencies ITS Construction and Daniel Owen Ltd.

They are hopeful that the course will take place again next year. More information on booking can be found on ONE Welwyn Hatfield and the council’s social media channels.