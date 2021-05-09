News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Four councillors elected to South Mimms Parish Council

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:47 AM May 9, 2021   
The Radlett Centre is a popular local entertainment venue

Counting for the Hertsmere county and parish council elections took place at the Radlett Centre - Credit: Archant

Four people have been elected to South Mimms Parish Council following the elections on Thursday, May 6.

Voters in Hertsmere went to the polls to vote in the Herts County Council elections, for Police and Crime Commissioner and for by-elections in Borehamwood Kenilworth and Bushey North.

The results for South Mimms Parish Council are as follows:

Seth Thomas (Independent) - 166 votes
Toni Johnson (Independent) - 155 votes
Chris Myers (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 89 votes
Mark Hedison (Independent) - 84 votes
Joel Alexander (Conservative) - 83 votes
Stephen Wyman (Conservative) - 79 votes
Andrew Fowler (Independent) - 53 votes

Mark Hedison, Toni Johnson, Chris Myers and Seth Thomas have all been elected to the council.

The counts took place on Saturday, May 8 at the Radlett Centre, with Police and Crime Commissioner results to be counted on Monday at the same venue.
 

