Four councillors elected to South Mimms Parish Council

Published: 11:47 AM May 9, 2021

Counting for the Hertsmere county and parish council elections took place at the Radlett Centre - Credit: Archant

Four people have been elected to South Mimms Parish Council following the elections on Thursday, May 6.

Voters in Hertsmere went to the polls to vote in the Herts County Council elections, for Police and Crime Commissioner and for by-elections in Borehamwood Kenilworth and Bushey North.

The results for South Mimms Parish Council are as follows:



Seth Thomas (Independent) - 166 votes

Toni Johnson (Independent) - 155 votes

Chris Myers (Labour and Co-operative Party) - 89 votes

Mark Hedison (Independent) - 84 votes

Joel Alexander (Conservative) - 83 votes

Stephen Wyman (Conservative) - 79 votes

Andrew Fowler (Independent) - 53 votes



Mark Hedison, Toni Johnson, Chris Myers and Seth Thomas have all been elected to the council.

The counts took place on Saturday, May 8 at the Radlett Centre, with Police and Crime Commissioner results to be counted on Monday at the same venue.

