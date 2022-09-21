Hertsmere Borough Council encourages children to participate in card competition

Hertsmere Borough Council has asked children to enter the annual seasonal card competition to spread some festive cheer. - Credit: Archant

Children are urged to spread some festive cheer by entering an annual seasonal card competition.

Hertsmere Borough Council is looking for a cheerful festive design to be used on its electronic greeting card and the designs can represent religious festivals or aspects of the season.

Children aged 11 or below who go to school in the borough are invited to enter the competition before the deadline of Friday October 21.

Winners will receive a certificate as well as a £50 gift voucher. The second and third place winners will receive a certificate for £30 and £20 gift vouchers respectively.

The Mayor and Mayoress will attend a prizegiving ceremony which will take place at the Hertsmere Borough Council’s Civic Offices for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Cllr John Graham said: “This is our 16th year running the seasonal card competition and I am so pleased to have the joy of hosting the prizegiving ceremony in person.

“This event is a highlight of the Mayoral Year, and I greatly look forward to seeing all the entries from our budding artists.

“Last year we received an extraordinary volume of entries and I hope to be so lucky to be choosing from as many this year!”

Primary schools and junior schools within the borough have all been sent invitations to encourage children to participate in the competition.

The winning design will be reproduced by a designer and also replicated on the Hertsmere Borough Council’s website and social media channels.

Entries should be sent to Corporate Communications, Seasonal card competition, Hertsmere Borough Council, Civic Offices, Elstree Way, Borehamwood, WD1 6WA.

Every entry must include the full name and age of the participant, as well as the school they attend and a contact number.

More information about the competition is available on the council’s website at www.hertsmere.gov.uk/seasonalcardcomp