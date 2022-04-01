Keep the G in WGC, a community group, will host a Save WGC Community Protest, on Saturday, April 23, from 1.45pm-3.15pm. - Credit: Keep the G in WGC

Are you against Welwyn Garden City turning into a concrete jungle? Then why not join a new community protest aimed at preserving the town's asthetics.

Pressure group Keep the G in WGC is hosting a Save WGC Community Protest in the town on Saturday April 23 from 1.45pm-3.15pm.

This will be a family-friendly event showcasing residents' concerns about the over-development of Welwyn Garden City, accusing the council of failing to protect the town.

They will be protesting about multiple issues, such as heritage and character, unfair burden on WGC, no town vision, social housing, council apathy, and infrastructure.

Protesters will be meeting on the Campus before marching towards Ebenezer Howard’s statue and then on to the Howard Centre.

The group is asking for residents to wear green and come with the ultimate aim to ‘Say No To Concrete City'.

The Keep the G’s core statement is: "We are a community group focused on working with residents, developers and the local authority to ensure that new developments offer sustainable and tangible benefits to Welwyn Garden City, and they complement, enhance and reflect Garden City principles, values and heritage.”

They are also appealing for donations to influence housing development in WGC. The initial goal of the group is to raise £2,500 to provide financial support for legal advice, barristers, independent reports, studies and other materials. So far, they have raised £510.

Along with these issues, they is also the Bio Park appeal to fight, the Wheat Quarter North and Southside applications to address, and many more concerns.

Russ Platt, a local councillor and a member of the Keep the G WGC group said: “There are lot of planning applications in WGC, lots of high-density, high-rise flats, which causes two issues for the town: one of which is bringing in thousands of people into the town, without any additional facilities or infrastructure, so when people try to get a doctor’s appointment or a place at the school or hospital, services are going to be even more stretched than they are now.

"The other issue is that WGC is supposed to be the world’s best example of a garden city and it is known and respected by architects and planners around the world. It is the best-preserved garden city in the world, so high density, 200 people per hectare developments do not fit in with that. This is not what the people of the town, want or need.”

To find out more about Keep the G in WGC, go to - Home | Keep The G in WGC

To donate to their fundraising page, go to - Fundraiser by Keep The G in WGC Group : Keep the G in WGC (gofundme.com)