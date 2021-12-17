Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council will be running a revised collection service due to the Christmas and New Year bank holidays. - Credit: Alan Davies

Bin collection dates across Welwyn Hatfield will be revised due to the Christmas and New Year bank holidays.

Recycling, domestic waste, and garden waste collections will continue as normal in the run up to Christmas, but the service will change after the festive period.

So if your normal collection day is scheduled for Monday, December 27, your bin will now be collected on Wednesday, December 29.

Dates will also be revised after New Year's Day.

Collections in Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and surrounding villages in the borough will return to normal from Monday, January 24, 2022.





When will my bins be collected?

Normal collection day – Revised collection day

Monday, December 27 – Wednesday, December 29

Tuesday, December 28 – Thursday, December 30

Wednesday, December 29 – Friday, December 31

Thursday, December 30 – Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Friday, December 31 – Wednesday, January 5

Monday, January 3 – Thursday, January 6

Tuesday, January 4 – Friday, January 7

Wednesday, January 5 – Saturday, January 8

Thursday, January 6 – Monday, January 10

Friday, January 7 – Tuesday, January 11

Monday, January 10 – Wednesday, January 12

Tuesday, January 11 – Thursday, January 13

Wednesday, January 12 – Friday, January 14

Thursday, January 13 – Saturday, January 15

Friday, January 14 – Monday, January 17

Monday, January 17 – Tuesday, January 18

Tuesday, January 18 – Wednesday, January 19

Wednesday, January 19 – Thursday, January 20

Thursday, January 20 – Friday, January 21

Friday, January 21 – Saturday, January 22.