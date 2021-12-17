Revised Welwyn Hatfield bin collection dates after Christmas and in January 2022
- Credit: Alan Davies
Bin collection dates across Welwyn Hatfield will be revised due to the Christmas and New Year bank holidays.
Recycling, domestic waste, and garden waste collections will continue as normal in the run up to Christmas, but the service will change after the festive period.
So if your normal collection day is scheduled for Monday, December 27, your bin will now be collected on Wednesday, December 29.
Dates will also be revised after New Year's Day.
Collections in Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and surrounding villages in the borough will return to normal from Monday, January 24, 2022.
When will my bins be collected?
Normal collection day – Revised collection day
Monday, December 27 – Wednesday, December 29
Tuesday, December 28 – Thursday, December 30
Wednesday, December 29 – Friday, December 31
Thursday, December 30 – Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Friday, December 31 – Wednesday, January 5
Monday, January 3 – Thursday, January 6
Tuesday, January 4 – Friday, January 7
Wednesday, January 5 – Saturday, January 8
Thursday, January 6 – Monday, January 10
Friday, January 7 – Tuesday, January 11
Monday, January 10 – Wednesday, January 12
Tuesday, January 11 – Thursday, January 13
Wednesday, January 12 – Friday, January 14
Thursday, January 13 – Saturday, January 15
Friday, January 14 – Monday, January 17
Monday, January 17 – Tuesday, January 18
Tuesday, January 18 – Wednesday, January 19
Wednesday, January 19 – Thursday, January 20
Thursday, January 20 – Friday, January 21
Friday, January 21 – Saturday, January 22.
