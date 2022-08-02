Lib Dems claim Conservative Local Plan designed to fail

The Conservatives' proposed new Local Plan for Welwyn Hatfield is doomed to fail, claim local Lib Dems.

A revised blueprint for future development in the borough was approved by a Full Council meeting last week.

But it rejects demands by the Planning Inspector to assign additional sites for development, suggesting a drastically reduced number of homes are built from now to 2036.

The Liberal Democrats insist the new plan will be rejected by the inspector as it excludes three sites in Brookmans Park and Cuffley which were found to be legally sound.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Jane Quinton said: “Without these sites, the inspector will be legally unable to pass this plan. The Liberal Democrats put forward an amendment to include these three sites which would add just 450 to the Plan numbers, but it was voted down. At the end of the day the numbers proposed, even with the extra sites, are less than the Inspector has asked for, but this point will be at his discretion whereas the removal of the three sites can’t be.”

Jane added: “It is almost unbelievable that the Conservatives are so irresponsible – they have spent £9m and 10 years telling everyone what had to be done for a sound plan only to propose a plan designed to fail. The district will now be wide open to speculative development and the council will have less control over which sites are developed and how much affordable housing and infrastructure are provided. It will also face a higher annual building target.

“The Conservatives will try to put the blame on the inspector who is only enacting Conservative government policy, but they are the ones who have really failed the borough. After Lib Dem action helped save Symondshyde and restrict the numbers in the Wheat Quarter, the Conservatives make a big song and dance about their plan protecting these when in reality they know perfectly well their assurances are useless.”

The amendment had not passed, and now the Conservative Local Plan will be submitted again to the Inspector and we will wait for his response.