A new planning application has been put forward to build a quarry on Ellenbrook Fields, Hatfield. - Credit: Harriet Pickard

You can soon have your say on plans to build a quarry on the former Hatfield Aerodrome site off Hatfield Road.

The controversial bid by Brett Aggregates to build a sand and gravel quarry was refused planning permission by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's development control committee last September.

But Brett - the "largest independent producer of sand and gravel in the UK" - appealed the decision on July 22.

The development will involve quarrying around eight million tonnes of sand and gravel at a rate of approximately 250,000 tonnes per year. The company says that material will help to support local development plans in the surrounding towns which will create a demand for large amounts of aggregates.

Brett Aggregates proposes to build new access onto the A1057, an aggregate processing plant, a concrete batching plant and other supporting facilities importing inert fill materials to restore the land.

The red line shows the proposed site of the quarry. - Credit: Brett Aggregates

They hope to operate on the site from Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm and 7am to 1pm on Saturdays.

The construction company also submitted a new planning application, in case their appeal is rejected, in September this year.

According to Brett Aggregates, the reason for submitting a fresh application was because they have "taken on board the comments [they] received about [their] previous application".

However, Ellenbrook Area Residents Association strongly opposes both the new application and the appeal. The group explained: "Many of the concerns that we had with the previous application stand, with some further information now available, and some minor modifications made by the applicant."

The association is worried about the loss of Green Belt land, flooding, pollution and other environmental considerations. You can read a summary of their concerns here.

Principal planning officer Chay Dempster confirmed that the consultation on the new application runs until November 20.

The public inquiry for the appeal will start on November 16 and run for two weeks. It will be held at The Fielder Centre in Hatfield. If you'd like to contact the Planning Inspectorate, email kerr.brown@planninginspectorate.gov.uk.

The decision will be published on the Planning Inspectorate (PINS) website.

You can comment on the new planning application through Hertfordshire County Council's website here.

The application (PL/0232/21) and associated documents can be viewed here.