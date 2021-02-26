News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Local Council

Council tax set to rise by around £5 again for Potters Bar residents

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:35 PM February 26, 2021   
Cllr John Graham, portfolio holder for finance. Picture: Â© Blake Ezra Photography Ltd. 2012.

Cllr John Graham, portfolio holder for finance and property at Hertsmere Borough Council. - Credit: Blake Ezra Photography

People living in Potters Bar will pay £5 more per household to Hertsmere Borough Council, the same rise as last year.

A household in a Band D property will pay an average of £187 in council tax to Hertsmere Borough Council for its services for the year 2021/22, which equates to around 51p per day.

In Potters Bar this works out as £1,873.54 or 4.25 per cent for a Band D property in the town. 

That money is used to fund services including waste and recycling; planning; housing; parks and open spaces; street cleaning and environmental health; benefits administration and contributions towards Police Community Support Officers and the Citizens Advice Bureau.

Hertsmere portfolio holder for finance and property, Cllr John Graham, outlined the budget at the meeting and reflected on an incredibly challenging year. 

Cllr Graham said:  "The overall picture is that we are delivering a break-even budget not dissimilar to the budget agreed by this council last February but in a much different manner than envisaged.

"The favourable balance is not really a surplus but more of a timing difference. We are using it as such, carrying it forward into next year as money in hand to cover risks arising in 2021/22. So overall after a bumpy year, a sound outcome."

He added: "A great deal of hard work has gone in to delivering this prudent budget which will ensure that we can continue to provide our residents and businesses with excellent essential services. 

"This was a particularly challenging task this year given the extra demands on our services and the complex funding positions to support COVID recovery. 

"I am confident that this carefully considered budget will help to steer Hertsmere through the COVID recovery period and maintain our finances on a firm footing." 

HBC collects council tax with, on average, Hertsmere receiving 10 per cent, or 10p in every £1 residents pay, Hertfordshire County Council gets 77 per cent, Hertfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner gets 11 per cent and, if residents live in an area with a parish or town council, Aldenham Parish Council, Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council, Shenley Parish Council and South Mimms Parish Council, those councils receive two per cent.

Potters Bar News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The number of Hertfordshire residents eating 'Eat Out to Help Out' has been revealed.

Shop Local

Shops, restaurants and cafés open during lockdown three

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A Welwyn Garden City father has been told to boil a kettle 

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Father told to 'boil a kettle' for hot water as he waits for council...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Digswell

New housing and retail unit earmarked for Digswell

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Symondshyde Green Belt land. Picture: Save Symondshyde

Stephen McPartland

Inspection of removed Local Plan sites met with backlash

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus