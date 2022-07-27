Two Potters Bar parks receive Green Flag Awards recognition

Two parks in Potters Bar are among the winners in the annual Green Flag Award Scheme.



Hertsmere Borough Council has been awarded six Green Flag Awards this year, a Green Heritage Site Accreditation, and a Community Award for its beauty spots in Bushey, Borehamwood, and Potters Bar.

Oakmere Park in Potters Bar has been awarded a Green Flag Award. - Credit: Hertsmere Borough Council

Among those recognised are Oakmere Park and Parkfield in Potters Bar.

Green Flags are a national standard highlighting quality green spaces that are well managed.

Councillor Seamus Quilty, Hertsmere portfolio holder for environment, said: “Our parks and green spaces have played a vital role over the past two years for people as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely.

"The news that six of our parks and green spaces achieved the Green Flag Award, plus a Green Heritage Site Accreditation and Community Award, is a welcome recognition of all the hard work and dedication of the teams that make sure these green spaces are for everyone to enjoy."

The Hertsmere park with the longest running award history is King George Recreation Ground in Bushey, which has held the prestigious accolade for an impressive 24 years.

Not far behind is Oakmere Park in Potters Bar, which has received the annual award 20 times.

Aberford Park in Borehamwood has held a Green Flag for 15 years and Potters Bar's Parkfield has been awarded it 14 times.

Parkfield in Potters Bar has been awarded a Green Flag Award. - Credit: Hertsmere Borough Council

As well as Green Flag status, Bushey Rose Garden also achieved the much-coveted Green Heritage Site Accreditation, supported by Historic England, for the management of its historic features.

Elsewhere in Bushey, Fishers Field Nature Reserve was recognised with a Green Flag Community Award for the 14th time in recognition of work carried out by local volunteers who manage the site in partnership with the council.

Cllr Quilty added: “We would not have this kind of success without the hard work and dedication of our parks team, our grounds maintenance contractor John O'Conner, our fantastic friends groups and InspireAll which manages our parks events.

“The contribution of our volunteers is particularly special and I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone involved in Friends of King George, Borehamwood Four Parks Friends Group, Friends of Bushey Rose Garden, Friends of Fishers Field, and Warren Estate Residents Association.”

The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.