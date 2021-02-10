More than 1,000 trees to be planted to combat climate change

Published: 10:10 AM February 10, 2021

More than 1,000 trees are being planted by Hertsmere Borough Council this year, as part of a scheme to increase the borough’s tree population.

The 1,072 trees are being planted as part of the tree regeneration project and in line with Hertsmere’s Climate Emergency Strategy commitment to increase tree cover in the borough.

Councillor Seamus Quilty, portfolio holder for environment, said: 'This is excellent news! Trees are essential for people, wildlife and the environment, and they’re a hugely important part of our plans to address the climate emergency.

"Trees are a powerful ally; they can help by reducing carbon dioxide levels and flood risk, moderating extremes of temperature, and improving air quality. They also provide a habitat for many species, supporting biodiversity in the borough."

The council will be planting 500 whips in Furzefield Woods in Potters Bar as part of continued woodland management, 500 whips to replace those trees that have failed and to increase the size of small woodland blocks within parks across the borough, and 72 new trees across our parks and open spaces in the borough.

Last year, the council planted 846 trees across the borough but unfortunately these were targeted by vandals in Borehamwood.

Councillor Seamus Quilty, added: “I am so disappointed these trees have been mindlessly destroyed.

"We have to remove trees due to a variety of reasons, but we aim to replenish and add to our tree stock to ensure habitats for wildlife, improve our green spaces as well as part of our climate change programme to achieve net-zero carbon emissions no later than 2050. It’s upsetting that much of our hard work has been destroyed.

“The trees planted elsewhere in the borough have been left alone, but unfortunately all the damage carried out has taken place in Borehamwood."

In addition to the 150 trees planted in Aberford Park during 2020, they planted 100 trees and shrubs in King George Recreation Ground in Bushey, 500 trees in Furzefield Woods to restock the woodland, as well as 71 trees across our parks and open spaces.

Find out more about tree planting across the borough on our website hertsmere.gov.uk/treesinparks.