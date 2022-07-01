News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Local Council

Change to come as councillor succeeds in climate emergency push

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 10:48 AM July 1, 2022
Headshot of Councillor Paul Zukowskyj (Lib Dem, Welham Green and Hatfield South).

Paul Zukowskyj challenged Herts County Council to make their expectations clear over the climate emergency. - Credit: Paul Zukowskyj

A Welwyn Hatfield councillor has succeeded in his push to get Herts County Council to be more demanding about the climate emergency.

Paul Zukowskyj, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Hatfield South, challenged the council to improve their Strategic Planning Engagement Document, which fails to outline expectations for Local Plans to address the emergency, or even mention biodiversity.

At the growth, infrastructure and planning cabinet panel, officers and the executive member agreed that expectations needed to be clearer, much to the delight of Cllr Zukowskyj.

“The document just wasn’t robust enough as presented,” he said.

“We need actions, and this document should clearly outline practical steps the county expects boroughs and districts to take.

“It was really pleasing that the administration appeared to recognise this needed changing.

“I look forward to a revision of the text that makes clear the practical actions we think need to be taken to address biodiversity loss and mitigate and adapt to the climate emergency.”

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Vandalism in a toilet on board a WGC train.

Vandals trash toilet on WGC train

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has been successful in prosecuting a local landlord for safety breaches. 

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Welwyn Hatfield landlord prosecuted for safety breaches at rental property

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
It is thought that a group of youths aged between 12 and 13 kicked and threw stones at this pregnant hedgehog in Shenley

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Youths 'kicked and threw stones' at pregnant hedgehog in Hertfordshire

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A man in a black jacket with white trim.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Police release CCTV imagery following Hatfield brawl

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon