Change to come as councillor succeeds in climate emergency push

Paul Zukowskyj challenged Herts County Council to make their expectations clear over the climate emergency. - Credit: Paul Zukowskyj

A Welwyn Hatfield councillor has succeeded in his push to get Herts County Council to be more demanding about the climate emergency.

Paul Zukowskyj, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Hatfield South, challenged the council to improve their Strategic Planning Engagement Document, which fails to outline expectations for Local Plans to address the emergency, or even mention biodiversity.

At the growth, infrastructure and planning cabinet panel, officers and the executive member agreed that expectations needed to be clearer, much to the delight of Cllr Zukowskyj.

“The document just wasn’t robust enough as presented,” he said.

“We need actions, and this document should clearly outline practical steps the county expects boroughs and districts to take.

“It was really pleasing that the administration appeared to recognise this needed changing.

“I look forward to a revision of the text that makes clear the practical actions we think need to be taken to address biodiversity loss and mitigate and adapt to the climate emergency.”