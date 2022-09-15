WGC pedestrian and cycle improvements experience delays

Work on pedestrian and cycle improvements for Welwyn Garden City town centre has encountered minor delays.

Ongoing work on Osborn Way will continue until Sunday September 25. This phase will take a little longer as existing underground cabling is closer to the surface than expected. More work needs to be done to relocate these to the correct depth in a safe manner.

Now Osborn Way and the bus station will open on Monday September 26. Until then, the town centre services will continue to call at the bus stops outside Waitrose and John Lewis. The diversion route for the closure of Osborn Way will continue to stay in place.

The work on Osbourne Way will replace the existing staggered crossing with a new single-phase toucan crossing so pedestrians and cyclists can cross together. This will improve their connections to Stonehills and the town centre.

The next phase of work will start on Monday September 26 to complete the footway works outside Welwyn Carpet Mills.

The short delay will have minimal impact on subsequent construction phases. Works on Hunters Bridge pedestrian and cycle improvements are still expected to be completed in late January 2023.

For all details of the scheme, go to: www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/activetravelfund