Refuse collectors staged a walkout over working conditions at a depot in Welwyn Garden City

Bins will not be collected in Welwyn Hatfield after a staff walkout.

Workers at Urbaser - the council's waste contractor - in Welwyn Garden City left their workplace in protest today (Tuesday, May 10).

Speaking to the Welwyn Hatfield Times on a condition of anonymity, a member of Urbaser staff said the walkout was impromptu and linked with serious concerns around working conditions at the Hertfordshire depot.

They said there is no plan to stage a walkout tomorrow, when missed bin collections are due to take place.

Welwyn Hatfield Council said missed bin collections from Tuesday, May 10 will be held on Wednesday, May 11

Urbaser collects domestic and business waste on behalf of Welwyn Hatfield Council.

A council statement reads: "Due to staffing issues, there will be no bin collections today.

"Please leave your bins out for collection tomorrow.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your understanding."

More information about missed bin collections is on the Welwyn Hatfield website, but the council said there is no need to file reports for missed Tuesday rounds: https://www.welhat.gov.uk/rubbish-recycling/missed-bins/1

The Welwyn Hatfield Times has contacted Urbaser for comment.