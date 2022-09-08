Disappointment as Local Plan blocked again over green belt sites

Stephen Boulton has confirmed the council will 'do what's right for the borough'. - Credit: Archant

There is disappointment surrounding the Local Plan once again after it was blocked by the planning inspector as part of a push for building on Green Belt sites.

The issues surrounding the Local Plan have been long and protracted for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, with letters written to Government regarding housing targets and Green Belt development over the past year.

Now, following the latest submission of its draft plan, the blueprint for growth in the borough, the council has not received the response it would have hoped for from the independent planning inspector.

The letter indicates that in order for the proposed Local Plan to proceed to the next stage, additional sites at Brookmans Park and Cuffley, which were previously rejected at a meeting of full council, must be included.

“We are very disappointed in the inspector’s response and, once again, we find ourselves in an impossible situation,” said Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for planning and resources.

“We are being pushed by the inspector either to accept building on Green Belt sites that have already been rejected by elected councillors, or to write off the plan and start from square one with all the associated costs to the borough in these unprecedented times of financial pressure.

“We have a responsibility to do what’s right for the borough, for our Green Belt, and for our communities. If we are forced down either of the paths on offer, we do not believe it is possible to achieve that balance. We are now working with officers to consider the next steps.”

It is unclear what the council’s next step will be, but the Local Plan issue will continue to rumble on, as they have done for much of this year.

Back in January, WHBC pushed back on housing targets, which saw them plan for 13,279 homes rather than the inspector-set target of 15,200.

But, in late February, the planning inspector hit back, demanding the council present a strategy to deliver the full amount of homes or withdraw the plan and start again – more than 10 years after work began on the proposals.

Since then, the deadline for the plan has been pushed back, with letters written to then minister of housing Stuart Andrew to try and resolve the saga.