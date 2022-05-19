Hertsmere welcomes new mayor as Anne Swerling departs

Hertsmere Borough Council has welcomed a new mayor and deputy mayor this week.

Cllr John Graham takes over the mayoral chains, stepping up from to deputy mayor to replace councillor Anne Swerling.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as deputy mayor and am excited to be taking on this next venture. I have developed strong connections with the community thus far and am looking forward to meeting many more Hertsmere residents and volunteers,” he said.

During his year as mayor, Cllr Graham will raise money for Peace Hospice Care, and will be replaced as deputy mayor by Cllr Victor Eni.

Mayor Graham was first elected as a Conservative councillor in 1998. He took over as councillor for Potters Bar East in the 2017 local elections, earning 2,229 votes, before being re-elected in 2021.

During this time, he has played a key role in improving roads and footpaths around the town, as well as helping to set up the annual Christmas lights switch on.

Reflecting on her time as mayor, Cllr Swerling said she was honoured to serve the people of Hertsmere and raise money to support Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

“It was an absolute honour to be Mayor of Hertsmere over the past year, which has seen the borough, and the country as a whole, move away from COVID-19 restrictions to something more of a normal way of life,” she said.

Departing Hertsmere mayor Anne Swerling. - Credit: HBC

“A particular highlight of my year was the Civic Awards, in which I was able to recognise the extraordinary efforts of some very special volunteers and inspirational people.

“However, throughout this year I've enjoyed meeting and speaking to a wide variety of people and seeing first-hand the activities of so many groups and individuals who are making a difference to our community.

“Thank you to everyone who has welcomed me and particular thanks to councillor Graham, who has been an excellent support in his role of deputy mayor and I’m sure will excel in his new mayoral role.”

If you would like to invite the mayor to attend one of your events, please contact the mayor’s secretary on 020 8207 7477, or email mayors.secretary@hertsmere.gov.uk.