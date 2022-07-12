This Girl Can returns to Welwyn Hatfield

Sports clubs, organisations and schools have done their bit to inspire women and girls across the borough to get active.

It was Welwyn Hatfield’s most successful This Girl Can to date with over 70 sport and leisure activities to choose from during the borough’s week-long event, including a primary school festival at Monks Walk School, which was attended by 110 girls.

Around 150 women and girls, including some from Ukraine, took part in golf at Mill Green, over 50 girls took part in a rugby session at Welwyn RFC, while the cycling and paddle-boarding sessions also proved to be very popular.

Harwood Hill football team. - Credit: WHBC

Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure and community, said: “I’d like to thank our partners and all the women and girls who took part and made our This Girl Can week the most successful yet. I’m so impressed again with the dedication shown in both the organising and in the taking part.”

WH Mayor Cllr Barbara Fitzsimon added: “With so many fantastic activities available, from bowls to yoga, there was something for all ages and abilities to try. I hope many more women and girls have been inspired to give sport and physical activity a go.”

Golf at Mill Green for This Girl Can in Welwyn Hatfield. - Credit: WHBC

Since taking part in a This Girl Can gym workshop, Agata has been a regular at the gym. She said: “During the session, I learned new exercises, how to use the gym machines and had a posture assessment. I have learnt a lot and was able to put all my knowledge into practice. I appreciated the ladies-only session as it made me feel more comfortable sharing and learning with other women.”

If you missed out on This Girl Can week in Welwyn Hatfield, there’s another chance to try more fun activities, including lacrosse, pickleball and yoga, at the council’s women and girls’ festival on Saturday July 16 from 10am-2pm, at Peartree Primary School in WGC.

Paddle-boarding as part of This Girl Can in Welwyn Hatfield. - Credit: WHBC

If you’d like to find out more about activities in the borough for women and girls, contact: sport@welhat.gov.uk