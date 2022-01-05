The final decision on the council's budget will be made on February 2 - Credit: PEXELS

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has outlined proposals to deliver a budget for the 2022-23 financial year, which includes increasing council tax by 2.3 per cent.

The council promises there will be no cuts to frontline services and that it will invest £129m into the borough.

This investment will be spent on an affordable housing programme, climate change initiatives that will continue to reduce the council’s carbon footprint, introducing more electric vehicle charging points, the continuing regeneration of both Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City town centres and a new crematorium at the Lawn Cemetery.

The council will receive a lower-tier services grant of £131,000 to help fund increasing pressures on local services provided at district level, such as homelessness, planning, recycling and refuse collection, and leisure services.

A 2.3 per cent rise in council tax is "below the rate of inflation" and will increase the average Band D tax by £4.95 – less than 10p a week -- to £224.10 for 2022/23.

A final decision on the budget will be made by full council on February 2.