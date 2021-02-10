News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Application submitted to turn offices into flats in Potters Bar

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:52 PM February 10, 2021   
4 Barnet Rd

4 Barnet Road, Potters Bar

Plans to turn offices into flats in Potters Bar have been submitted, and a consultation is under way. 

The planning application for 12 self-contained units in Barnet Road was submitted to Hertsmere Borough Council earlier this month by the developer, via their agent Urban Planning Practice. 

The former Male and Wagland solicitor's building is subject to planning rules which allow offices to be converted into flats outside the normal planning regulations. 

A previous application in 2018 to change the building's use into eight self-contained flats was refused - as it did not include land contamination and noise assessment reports or address flooding concerns.

Hertfordshire County Council - which is responsible for waste management - has objected to the plans, citing the bin stores being an unacceptable "carry distance from the point of collection". 

Insufficient cycle parking for the level of residential development proposed is also cited as a reason for its objection.

The consultation ends on February 26. To comment, go to hertsmere.gov.uk/Planning and search '21/0215/PD56'.

