Publication delayed on Hertsmere's draft Local Plan

Published: 4:00 PM May 3, 2021 Updated: 8:45 AM May 4, 2021

More time has been given to consider potential new employment sites in Hertsmere, after it was agreed to reschedule the publication of a blueprint for development.

Hertsmere Borough Council has confirmed that the publication of the new draft Local Plan for the borough has been moved to the autumn, in order to assess the availability of 21 new potential employment sites.

More time has been allocated to consider employment sites in Hertsmere's Local Plan - Credit: Hertsmere Borough Council

A further consultation stage has been added to the process, meaning residents and other interested parties will get an extra opportunity to comment before the plan is submitted to a government-appointed independent inspector.

The Local Plan will be used to guide decisions on the delivery of new homes, schools, employment and services across the borough up to 2036.

Ross Whear, the council's head of planning, signed off the revised timetable following agreement from the council's cross-party member planning panel.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “While this decision means that residents, businesses and other interested stakeholders will have to wait a little longer to see the draft plan, it does mean there will be more opportunity to give your views.

“In order to properly assess and consider the 21 new sites submitted during our call for employment sites, we need to conduct additional assessment work.

“In addition, there was cross-party agreement that a further consultation stage be added to our Local Plan process.



"We have already consulted extensively and remain committed to ensuring people can have their say ahead of the final plan being submitted to the government."

Publication of the draft plan will take place in the autumn, following a six-week consultation period. There will also be a statutory six-week consultation before the final plan is submitted to a government-appointed inspector next year.

Consultation has already taken place into Hertsmere’s emerging Local Plan, including most recently an eight-week consultation on the potential sites for housing and employment held at the end of 2018, which saw over 2,000 people respond.

Information on the previous consultations and details of the 21 new sites put forward in the recent Call for Employment Sites can be found at www.hertsmere.gov.uk/newlocalplan.