Hertsmere Borough Council has confirmed its waste collection rounds will "slip a day" to accommodate the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Kevin Lines

Hertsmere residents face changes to their bin collection dates while the council works to accommodate the Queen's funeral bank holiday.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8 after a 70-year reign, with a state funeral set to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II - pictured here in Hertfordshire in 2012, her diamond jubilee year - died on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96 - Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

Bin collection rounds throughout Hertsmere - including in Borehamwood, Bushey, Potters Bar and Radlett - will slip one day, the council has confirmed.

A statement reads: "Our civic offices will be closed on Monday, September 19 to observe the national bank holiday in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

"Accordingly, waste collections will slip a day, meaning black bin collections will take place a day later."

Bin collections due on Monday will take place on Tuesday, September 20

Bin collections due on Tuesday will take place on Wednesday, September 21

Bin collections due on Wednesday will take place on Thursday, September 22

Bin collections due on Thursday will take place on Friday, September 23

Bin collections due on Friday will take place on Saturday, September 24

In addition to bin collection alterations, leisure centres in Hertsmere are set to shut.

InspireAll - which runs the centres in partnership with the borough council - has confirmed one-day closures at:

"Normal hours will resume on Tuesday," a statement reads.

A flag at half-mast at County Hall, Hertford, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Will Durrant

Government guidance on businesses and public services suggests services may be unavailable throughout the country on Monday, September 14.

The guidance reads: "There is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the national mourning period.

"Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however this is at the discretion of individual businesses.

"Public services will continue as usual, although there may be some changes to service availability.

"Further guidance on any potential considerations relating to the day of the state funeral will be issued if needed."

A government advice sheet notes that the funeral of King George VI - Queen Elizabeth II's father - was not a bank holiday, but that the current government "wants to help give as many people as possible the opportunity on the day of the state funeral to mark Her Majesty’s passing and commemorate her reign."

Monday, September 19 - the date of the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey (pictured) - will be a bank holiday - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Some supermarkets have chosen to shut their doors for the Queen's funeral, including Aldi, Lidl and Morrisons.

Tesco and Sainsbury's have committed to closing large stores. Some smaller shops, such as Tesco Express and Sainsbury's Local branches, are set to open from 5pm. The only exceptions will be in the London and Windsor areas, where a large number of people are expected to gather.

Asda will shut all stores until 5pm, while Waitrose will shut all stores, with exceptions on the funeral procession route.