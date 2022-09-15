Hertsmere bin collections to 'slip a day' for Queen's funeral bank holiday
- Credit: Kevin Lines
Hertsmere residents face changes to their bin collection dates while the council works to accommodate the Queen's funeral bank holiday.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8 after a 70-year reign, with a state funeral set to be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.
Bin collection rounds throughout Hertsmere - including in Borehamwood, Bushey, Potters Bar and Radlett - will slip one day, the council has confirmed.
A statement reads: "Our civic offices will be closed on Monday, September 19 to observe the national bank holiday in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.
"Accordingly, waste collections will slip a day, meaning black bin collections will take place a day later."
- Bin collections due on Monday will take place on Tuesday, September 20
- Bin collections due on Tuesday will take place on Wednesday, September 21
- Bin collections due on Wednesday will take place on Thursday, September 22
- Bin collections due on Thursday will take place on Friday, September 23
- Bin collections due on Friday will take place on Saturday, September 24
In addition to bin collection alterations, leisure centres in Hertsmere are set to shut.
InspireAll - which runs the centres in partnership with the borough council - has confirmed one-day closures at:
- Bushey Grove Leisure Centre
- Furzefield Leisure Centre, Potters Bar
- The Venue, Borehamwood
"Normal hours will resume on Tuesday," a statement reads.
Government guidance on businesses and public services suggests services may be unavailable throughout the country on Monday, September 14.
The guidance reads: "There is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the national mourning period.
"Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however this is at the discretion of individual businesses.
"Public services will continue as usual, although there may be some changes to service availability.
"Further guidance on any potential considerations relating to the day of the state funeral will be issued if needed."
A government advice sheet notes that the funeral of King George VI - Queen Elizabeth II's father - was not a bank holiday, but that the current government "wants to help give as many people as possible the opportunity on the day of the state funeral to mark Her Majesty’s passing and commemorate her reign."
Some supermarkets have chosen to shut their doors for the Queen's funeral, including Aldi, Lidl and Morrisons.
Tesco and Sainsbury's have committed to closing large stores. Some smaller shops, such as Tesco Express and Sainsbury's Local branches, are set to open from 5pm. The only exceptions will be in the London and Windsor areas, where a large number of people are expected to gather.
Asda will shut all stores until 5pm, while Waitrose will shut all stores, with exceptions on the funeral procession route.