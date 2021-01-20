Have your say on Hertsmere's budget proposals

Published: 9:00 AM January 20, 2021

Over the next few weeks, residents are invited to have their say on Hertsmere Borough Council's budget proposals for the upcoming financial year.

Under the proposals, which were considered at an executive meeting last week, there would be a £5 increase in the council's share of council tax bills - the same rise as last year. This would mean a less than 10p increase per week per the average household.

A resident in a band D property would pay an average of £187.34 in council tax for the 2021/22 financial year, which is 51p per day.

The proposed council tax charge will be used to fund services including waste and recycling, planning, housing, parks and open spaces, street cleaning and environmental health, benefits administration and contributions towards police community support officers and the Citizens Advice Bureau.

Cllr John Graham, portfolio holder for finance and property, said: "There’s now an opportunity for everyone to review our proposals and provide us with comments.

You may also want to watch:

“Once again, we have taken a cautious approach to drawing up this budget proposal and continued to build on the good work in recent years as we look to new and innovative ways to generate income and balance our budget given the steep decline in government funding since 2010.



"My thanks to staff at the council for continuing with these efforts at the same time as working so hard to maintain our essential services in recent months during the pandemic.

“We are recommending an increase of £5 for our share of council tax in the budget for this forthcoming financial year. This will be essential to enable us to continue to deliver our existing and growing range of services for Hertsmere’s residents.

"We will be seeking final approval of our budget at full council at the end of February."

The central government has also promised two new grants for the coming financial year to help local authorities suffering from funding pressures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the public consultation, the proposals will be considered in a full council meeting on Wednesday, February 24.

The closing date to submit your views is midnight on Sunday, February 14.

To read the proposals and submit comments go to www.hertsmere.gov.uk/budgetconsultation