Hatfield Town Council awarded grant for Falls Management Exercise Programme

Hatfield Town Council have been awarded a National Lottery grant to provide a Falls Management Exercise Programme (FaME) at the Birchwood Leisure Centre.

The programme is free to anybody who has experienced a recent fall and will take place every Monday at 2.30pm in Birchwood’s Sportsman Room.

FaME has been proven to improve strength, stability, and confidence in balance. It is a national programme, delivered locally by specialist qualified exercise instructors who understand the age-related changes that happen in the body, as well as catering for those with medical concerns.

The exercises are specifically developed to help keep you strong, steady, and do the things you enjoy for longer.

The exercise classes will be held in small groups of up to 15 people, and are designed to enhance your physical fitness, strength, and balance.

Prior to a participant taking part in their first sessions, the instructor will ask about their daily living movements and what they would like to improve or are having difficulty with, so they know what kind of exercises are important to them.

The classes are also a fantastic way to meet other people, receive support and build motivation, as each session also provides a social element at the end, where people can get to know each other and have a chat if they wish.

After the first few sessions, participants will be given extra exercises they will be able to do at home, which will add to the ones covered in class. When done regularly, these will let the participant feel the benefits much more quickly.

Participants should wear ordinary, comfortable clothes and flat shoes. Sports or gym wear is not necessary.

Prior to the first session, participants will be required to complete a referral form to disclose medical information such as any health conditions and medication they take.

Towards the end of the recommended six months of the programme, the instructor will go over techniques for staying active and maintaining their new-found strength and mobility.