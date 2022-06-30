Hatfield tenant upset over housing issue that has yet to be rectified after a year

Last year I was told they need to put up scaffolding to fix it that never happened and I've phoned them regularly to get it fixed a year later still not been done. - Credit: Lee Rice

A Hatfield tenant is upset with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council as a complaint over his roof falling apart over a year ago has yet to be rectified.

Last summer, Lee Rice, a tenant at Haltside, Hatfield reported tiles from his roof had been falling and had almost hit his dog.

Lee said he continuously calls the council to get the issue fixed but has yet to see anything done about it.

“Last year I was told they need to put up scaffolding to fix it that never happened, and I've phoned them regularly to get it fixed, but a year later that has still not been done.

“I was in my garden this year and a roof tile almost hit my dog. I was so angry but the council said, 'we'll it didn't hurt you or your dog so that's OK'."

He also added that he was freezing indoors last summer, due to the consistent amount of damage done to the roof over time.

Lee is considering other options to get this issue resolved but is concerned that he might not have enough money to hire someone. He is also worried that it might do more damage being left as it is.

Speaking about the council taking a long amount of time to fix the issue, he said, “I think it's just a poor way to treat tenants and it's unacceptable to leave it like that. A tile could fly off and hurt someone or someone's pet.”

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said: “We are aware of the situation at the block in question and have surveyed the works required. The works have been ordered and will be completed as soon as possible.

"We are looking into the reason for the length of time this has taken.”