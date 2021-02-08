Lane closed for three weeks following multi-storey car park works

Published: 12:00 PM February 8, 2021

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has announced that a lane in Hatfield Town Centre will be closed to carry out works in the area.

From today, Robin Hood Lane will be closed 8am to 5pm for around three weeks while WHBC carries out some groundworks to the service road and path by the new multi-storey car park.

They added: "We apologise for any inconvenience and aim to keep disruption to a minimum."

For more on the new multi-storey please see here one.welhat.gov.uk/Hatfield-parking-FAQS.