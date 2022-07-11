Delight for Labour after Hatfield Central by-election victory

Kieran Thorpe secured more than 50 per cent of the votes to win the Hatfield Central by-election. - Credit: WHBC

There was delight for Labour last week as they secured victory and held Hatfield Central following a by-election.

Councillor Kieran Thorpe secured victory with 533 votes – a more than 50 per cent majority – beating Conservative Mark Smith, Richard Griffiths from the Liberal Democrats and Melvyn Jones of Abolish the BBC Television Licence.

Candidate Party Votes Richard Griffiths Liberal Democrats 183 Melvyn Jones Abolish the BBC Television Licence 61 Mark Smith Conservative 273 Kieran Thorpe Labour 533

The by-election was held after the death of Labour councillor Maureen Cook last August, and Cllr Thorpe is determined to serve the people of Hatfield in her memory.

“This by election took everyone by surprise but I’ve really enjoyed speaking to people on the doorstep, making new friends and re-connecting with old acquaintances. It also gave me a newfound appreciation for sun cream,” he said.

“I want to thank everyone who worked to make this election run smoothly, especially the many people who gave up their time to help me.

“I think often about my friend and former councillor Maureen Cook, who sadly passed away last year after representing Hatfield Central for so many years. I will do my best to serve the people of Hatfield as she did.

“It’s clear that people are struggling to get the help they need, and I look forward to getting stuck into a long list of issues to put right In Hatfield Central.”