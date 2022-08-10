Family left itching due to fleas in new WGC home

Jacqueline Rose and her two sons were covered in flea bites for a week before the house got fumigated. - Credit: Jacqueline Rose

A mum of two young boys said her family has been completely covered in flea bites since they moved into their new home.

After Jacqueline Rose moved into a council property in Long Acres, Welwyn Garden City with her six-year-old and two-year-old sons, she soon realised the property was infested with the parasites.

One of her sons woke up in the middle of the night crying, claiming there were things all over him, and when Jacqueline turned on the light she saw he had a large number of fleas all over him.

“I had to bath him three times that night and contacted the council the next morning and told them about the flea infestation. They said they would send someone out to have a look but no one showed up for the whole week. The bites just kept getting worse and we couldn’t sleep,” Jacqueline explained.

The family has not been able to unpack any of their belongings as they are scared of the fleas getting into their clothes.

“We’re literally living off of two sets of clothes each. It’s been a nightmare,” she added.

Jacqueline said although someone from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council finally came to fumigate the house they were still being bitten days afterwards, but she was hoping this will pass.

A WHBC council spokesperson said: “It’s really unfortunate that Ms Rose and her children have had this experience with fleas. Extensive works and checks were made prior to them moving in, as they always are on a property being readied for a new tenant.

"All carpets and laminate, as well as the ceramic tiles in the hall were removed. The property also had other new fittings. During and following the works and subsequent checks, no fleas were found on the floor coverings or on the concrete floors underneath.

“Following the tenant reporting an infestation, we worked as quickly as possible to check in with the team which had carried out the works before the tenant moved in. We then carried out the removal of the fleas as part of our five working day urgent response time.

“It is still unclear how the fleas came to be there but there are many ways they can be brought into a property. We hope Ms Rose is satisfied with the removal of the infestation and we are very happy to keep in touch with her on any matters that come up in the future.”