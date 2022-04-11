News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Local Council

'Don't vote for me!' Man up for election to Welwyn Hatfield council by mistake

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 11:40 AM April 11, 2022
Welwyn Hatfield Council put up a man for election without his knowledge.

Welwyn Hatfield Council put up a man for election without his knowledge. - Credit: Archant

There may well have been red faces in the election services department at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council after a resident was added to the candidates list without his knowledge.

Aaron Johnson was shocked to see his name included on the list of candidates running for Peartree ward, especially as he was listed as standing under the Abolish The BBC Television Licence platform.

He contacted the WHT to highlight the error and see if there was anything we could do to resolve the situation.

A WHBC spokesperson said: "The required checks are made for all nominations. This is a robust process which requires signatures from both agent and nominee. A list of nominees in each ward is published online and at the council offices, and electoral law states that we cannot withdraw a nominee after the deadline of 4pm on Tuesday April 5. This matter would now be for the agent and the person nominated to resolve."

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Traffic is severely backed up on the M25.

Updated

Potters Bar 'gridlocked' after reports of an assault on M25

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
A motorist has been left with life-changing injuries after an incident on the M25 near Potters Bar.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Motorist left with life-changing injuries after 'M25 attack'

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
An Amur tiger in the Land of the Tigers at Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire.

Days Out Guide | Updated

Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park to change its name

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
A train makes its way through Smallford station while travelling the Hatfield to St Albans railway l

Heritage

Remembering the lost railway line between Hatfield and St Albans

Dan Mountney

person