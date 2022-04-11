'Don't vote for me!' Man up for election to Welwyn Hatfield council by mistake

There may well have been red faces in the election services department at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council after a resident was added to the candidates list without his knowledge.

Aaron Johnson was shocked to see his name included on the list of candidates running for Peartree ward, especially as he was listed as standing under the Abolish The BBC Television Licence platform.

He contacted the WHT to highlight the error and see if there was anything we could do to resolve the situation.

A WHBC spokesperson said: "The required checks are made for all nominations. This is a robust process which requires signatures from both agent and nominee. A list of nominees in each ward is published online and at the council offices, and electoral law states that we cannot withdraw a nominee after the deadline of 4pm on Tuesday April 5. This matter would now be for the agent and the person nominated to resolve."