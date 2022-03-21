Trees planted at Digswell Viaduct as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Members of Digswell Residents Association and children from St John’s Primary School with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council tree officers at Digswell Viaduct. - Credit: WHBC

Thanks ma'am! Fifteen new trees have been planted on land at Digswell Viaduct as part of HM The Queen's Green Canopy campaign.

Tree officers from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council joined members of Digswell Residents Association (DRA) and children from St John’s CofE Primary School to oversee the initiative.

The Queen's Green Canopy invites everyone from individuals to Scout and Girlguiding groups, villages, cities, counties, schools and corporates to enhance our environment by planting trees to mark her Platinum Jubilee this year.

The Digswell project has been joint-funded by WHBC and Herts county council using monies from the redevelopment of Tewin Road Depot and Recycling Centre project.

The trees planted are all native to Britain and include six oaks, three hornbeams, two alders, two crab apple, one cherry and one field maple, as well as several smaller trees and shrubs.

Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment, planning, estates and development said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to support this fantastic project.

"I am sure the community will enjoy seeing these new trees mature and I hope they will bring pleasure for many years to come. “The council maintains more than 30,000 individual trees and many woodlands across the borough, and we recognise the valuable role they play in enhancing our local environment.

"We are proud to be taking part in the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.”

A spokesperson for Digswell Residents Association said: “The DRA were delighted to work with WHBC to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Green Canopy Project at Digswell Playing Fields.

Trees were planted at Digswell Viaduct as part of the Queen's Green Canopy. - Credit: WHBC

"Native trees donated by the council were planted with the help of children from St John’s School, Digswell and members of the DRA to focus attention on the importance of trees in addressing the climate emergency and enhancing our local environment for future generations to enjoy.

“The DRA are very grateful for the kind gift of trees and all the assistance the council have provided in the preparation and planting of the trees.”

To find out how to get involved in the Queen’s Green Canopy visit the website queensgreencanopy.org.