County 'extremely grateful' for chief fire officer's 30-year service

Published: 2:00 PM January 26, 2021

Hertfordshire's chief fire officer has announced his retirement after 30 years of service in the county.

Darryl Keen has also led the county council’s Community Protection Directorate during a period of substantial change, and for the last year he has coordinated the county-wide response to COVID-19 as chair of Hertfordshire’s Strategic Coordinating Group.

Darryl said: “It has been a privilege to lead such capable, positive and enthusiastic teams and I have been extremely proud of the work the directorate and the Fire Service have undertaken to keep our communities safe.

"The time is now right personally for me to retire and I will be using the next six months to help us through the next stage of the fight against COVID, to press on with the work we have been doing around diversity and inclusion and to prepare the fire service for its next formal inspection by HMICFRS.

“Having been made a deputy lieutenant of the county in 2019 I plan to remain part of county life in the future but will be doing so on a voluntary basis.”

Councillor David Williams, leader of the county council, said: “We are extremely grateful for the immense contribution Darryl has made to Hertfordshire County Council, the community protection directorate and especially Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service during his time here and we wish him every happiness in the future."

Work to appoint a successor will commence shortly to allow for a successful handover; more details on this process will follow in due course. He will retire at the end of July 2021.