Council pledges commitment to end violence against women and girls

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 11:46 AM October 20, 2021   
Cllr Tony Kingsbury, the current leader at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: WHBC

Cllr Tony Kingsbury, the current leader at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Picture: WHBC - Credit: Archant

In the wake of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa’s murders, Welwyn Hatfield council has taken the ‘White Ribbon’ pledge to increase its communities and employees’ knowledge of male violence against women. 

White Ribbon is a charity on a mission to end gendered violence, and WHBC has taken on the organisation's promise to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women. 

Councillor Tony Kingsbury will be the council’s ambassador as it joins organisations across the country in a commitment to achieving White Ribbon accreditation.

Cllr Kingsbury said: “The aims of the White Ribbon campaign are absolutely in line with the significant amount of work we are already doing as a council to tackle domestic abuse.” 

The pledge “means engaging with men and boys to raise awareness of the white ribbon and what it represents, and to make sure women know where they can go for help”. 

For more information, visit White Ribbon UK

person
person
Author Picture Icon
