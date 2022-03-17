Council condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as they ‘stand ready’ to support refugees

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council ‘stands ready’ to support Ukrainian refugees after condemning Russia’s invasion of the country.

At a full council meeting on Wednesday, council leader Tony Kingsbury – seconded by Cllr Paul Zukowskyj – submitted a motion pledging support for Ukraine, criticising Russian president Vladimir Putin for the ‘waging of aggressive war’ following the invasion last month.

“Welwyn Hatfield Council is appalled at the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and Belarus,” read the motion.

“Welwyn Hatfield stands together with our residents of Ukrainian heritage, who are understandably worried about their loved ones in the country.

“Noting that the waging of aggressive war is a criminal act under both international law and the Russian constitution, the council joins with the civilised world in condemning the actions of President Putin in initiating the war which is taking an increasing toll of military personnel and non-combatant civilians alike.

“The council fully backs the United Kingdom government in partnership with other NATO allies in deploying measures aimed at ending the illegal Russian invasion and supporting the Government and people of Ukraine in the defence of their country and the lives and liberties of their people.

“The council stands ready to assist in all appropriate ways with humanitarian support and refuge to the people of Ukraine in this ordeal.

“Welwyn Hatfield Council is reminded that peace, stability and democracy cannot be taken for granted even in Europe and stresses the value and importance of international institutions including the United Nations and NATO in continuing to safeguard and advance democracy, mutual security and economic prosperity across Europe and beyond.

“The council requests the leader of the council to write to Andrei Kelin, ambassador of the Russian Federation in the UK, conveying the Council’s condemnation of the actions of his government.”

The motion was unanimously passed by councillors.

The council’s decision to support Ukrainian refugees comes after Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps confirmed he would be welcoming a family into his home after joining the Homes for Ukraine scheme.