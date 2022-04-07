May elections: who is standing for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council?

Candidates have been announced for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections. - Credit: Archant

Candidates calling on the abolition of the BBC TV licence have popped up to contest seats at this year's Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections.

Borough council elections taking place on Thursday May 5.

Sixteen wards will have elections: 15 wards will have one seat filled, and one ward will have two seats filled which includes a casual vacancy in Handside ward following the resignation of Anthony Dennis.

Of the 17 seats up for election, there are six Conservative seats, five Labour seats, five Liberal Democrat seats and one Independent seat.

Brookmans Park and Little Heath Ward

ANSCOMBE Michael) Liberal Democrats)

BEEVERS Graham Martyn (Labour)

LASS Rebecca Louise (Conservative)

Haldens Ward

BRADBURY Neil Harvey (Conservative)

GOLDWATER Simon Robert Paul (Liberal Democrats)

MUSK Lucy (Labour)

Handside Ward

AICKEN Moyna (Labour)

BAILEY Tony Harry (Conservative)

BERRINGTON Penelope Irene (Green)

GILBEY John Walter Guy (Conservative)

HEWITT Perry Martyn William (Labour)

MOORE Gemma May Louise (Liberal Democrats)

SIEWNIAK Michal (Liberal Democrats)

STEVENSON Clare (Abolish the BBC Television Licence)

Hatfield Central Ward

EDWARDS Adam (Liberal Democrats)

SHAH Pankit (Labour)

SMITH Mark Alexander (Conservative)

Hatfield East Ward

CROFTON Larry (Labour)

GREGORY Ian Howard (Green)

GRIFFITHS Richard Hedley (Liberal Democrats)

HEBDEN Peter (Conservative)

Hatfield South West Ward

JONES Melvyn (Abolish the BBC Television Licence)

ROWSE Tim (Liberal Democrats)

SOLOMONS Gav (Conservative)

THORPE Kieran Michael (Labour)

Hatfield Villages Ward

BROACH James Robert Alan (Labour)

DEMETRIOU Antony (Conservative)

GREEN Anthony John (Liberal Democrats)

Hollybush Ward

BASCH Jonquil (Liberal Democrats)

CHESTERMAN Lynn Anne (Labour)

COOK Abbie Elizabeth (Conservative)

Howlands Ward

ARTEMI Marios (Conservative)

HOLLOWAY Max Peter (Labour)

SKOCZYLAS Hillary Ann (Liberal Democrats)

Northaw and Cuffley Ward

BARRETT Sheila Ann (Labour)

BASFORD Peter Edward (Liberal Democrats)

SARSON Bernard John (Conservative)

Panshanger Ward

CHATTHA Ahmad Haseeb (Conservative)

CHESTERMAN Alan (Labour)

PANTER Darrell Rodney (Liberal Democrats)

Peartree Ward

JOHNSON Aaron (Abolish the BBC Television Licence)

JONES Duncan Merlin (Liberal Democrats)

PERKINS David John (Conservative)

SMITH Erin Mary (Labour)

Sherrards Ward

BERRINGTON William Nicholas Huggonson (Green)

CARLEN Hilary (Labour)

JONES Caroline (Abolish the BBC Television Licence)

KUMAR Siva (Conservative)

SKOCZYLAS Jean-Paul Bernard (Liberal Democrats)

Welham Green and Hatfield South Ward

AMERICANOS-MOLINARO Mia (The For Britain Movement)

BONFANTE Sandreni Alfred (Liberal Democrats)

HEMS Sian Elizabeth (Abolish the BBC Television Licence)

KURLAND Phil (Conservative)

WATSON Cathy (Labour)

Welwyn East Ward

CARLEN Daniel (Labour)

MITCHINSON Terry (Conservative)

REIMER Alan Richard Barry (Liberal Democrats)

Welwyn West Ward

AICKEN Gareth Frederick Heatlie (Labour)

ALMEYDA Genevieve Margaret Mary (Liberal Democrats)

BUTCHER Sarah (Green)

THUSU Sunny (Conservative)

Knebworth Ward

CHAPMAN Lee (Conservative)

NASH Catherine Lisa (Liberal Democrats)

TRANGMAR Alan (Labour)