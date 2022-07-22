Have your say on walking and cycling improvement plans

Hertfordshire County Council and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, will be hosting the consultation on a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP), in order to create accessible, safe routes for active travel. - Credit: Hertfordshire County Council

A consultation has been launched for Welwyn Hatfield residents to have their say on a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan by the borough and county councils.

Hertfordshire County Council and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council hope to create accessible, safe routes for active travel.

Once a result of the consultation have been established, the plan will then be used as the basis for future works, which aims to make active travel in the borough more appealing and convenient in the long term, while also improving the safety of the routes for the cyclists or pedestrians that are using them.

This comes as HCC announced work is set to begin later this year for cycling and walking infrastructure in Welwyn Garden City's town centre.

Councillor Samuel Kasumu, executive member for environment and climate change said: “The council have declared a Climate Emergency in response to concerns from residents and this consultation is an important step to improving the options for green travel within Welwyn Hatfield.

“We want to get people out of their cars and travelling by foot or bike as much as possible. It’s not only good for our environment but also beneficial to our physical and mental health.

“I’m sure residents will welcome this initiative and provide us with valuable feedback and information to ensure improvements are made where they will have maximum impact locally.”

Phil Bibby, cabinet member for highways and transport, Hertfordshire County Council, said: “By increasing access to walking and cycling initiatives in Welwyn Hatfield we'll help to improve health, air quality, road safety and reduce traffic congestion.

“Our aim is to offer all residents a cleaner, greener and healthier Hertfordshire. Having an up-to-date LCWIP for Welwyn Hatfield puts us in an excellent position to help achieve this.”

The consultation is open now and will run until Friday, August 19.

You can find more details at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/LCWIPs