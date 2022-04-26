News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Potters Bar community group receives much-needed council funding

Dan Mountney

Published: 8:00 AM April 26, 2022
Christmas tree light switch-on in Oakmere Park, Potters Bar. Picture: Jill Hellary.

Christmas in Potters Bar, the group behind the town's festive lights, has received part of a £14,000 pot. - Credit: Archant

A community group responsible for the town’s Christmas lights and the upcoming Jubilee celebrations has received some much-needed council funding.

Christmas in Potters Bar were given part of a £14,000 Ward Improvement Initiative Scheme grant by Hertsmere Borough Council as one of a number of groups that actively support the community.

“I'm so pleased that we've been able to support a range of community groups and charities across our borough through this latest round of WIIS funding,” said councillor Meenal Sachdev, portfolio holder for community, leisure, culture and health. 

“The most recent group of schemes to receive support really shows the wide range of the programmes and activities that can benefit from this funding.”

"The grants help community organisations and projects actively involved in supporting residents.

“Whether by lifting the spirits by decorating the local area; helping people feel less isolated by supporting their local community group; or providing financial aid to those organisations that do so much to help those communities in need.”

A smaller pot of money was also given to Potters Bar Green School for improvements to their library.

