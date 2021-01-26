More than 15 social housing homes open at £6.7 million development

Published: 10:24 AM January 26, 2021

A £6.7million development has opened in Welwyn Garden City, as the council and its new housing company complete the purchase of two blocks of one and two-bedroom apartments.

As part of this development, a block of 12 modern one-bedroom flats, its first new tenants have been welcomed into the 30 home affordable housing development.

Now Housing, owned by the council, recently acquired the development in Chequersfield, close to the town centre, transport links and the QE2 hospital.

This is the first development for the new company, which aims to provide homes for households living or working within Welwyn Hatfield, who are struggling to afford market rent prices, but who are not a high priority for council housing.

An additional 18 two-bedroom flats on the site, providing social rented housing, managed directly by the council, also recently opened their doors to their first tenants.

The council claims that residents are thrilled with their new homes, with one tenant saying: “I’m still in shock that I get to live in such an amazing apartment, it’s been a dream. Everything is clean, fresh and modern. It’s beyond my expectations.”

Another added: “The appearance of the property is just beautiful. The walls were painted perfectly fresh white and the flooring is gorgeous and really makes the property look very stylish.”

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Nick Pace, executive member for housing and communities, said: "We’re so pleased to receive such positive feedback from the first Chequersfield tenants.

“Affordable property is an issue for thousands of people in our borough. We’re committed to addressing this by finding new and innovative solutions to supporting people’s housing needs through the Affordable Housing Programme.

"We plan to invest more than ever, with over £70m reserved for the Affordable Housing Programme over the next three years.

"I am particularly excited that the council’s wholly-owned company, Now Housing, has successfully let its first twelve homes to households registered on the council’s housing list.”

Now Housing has plans to provide around 400 affordable homes over the next five years across the borough.

To date, the council's Affordable Housing Programme has delivered 350 new homes for local people.