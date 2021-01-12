Over 40 temporary homes proposed after buildings touted for demolition

Published: 8:00 AM January 12, 2021 Updated: 9:25 AM January 12, 2021

Demolition of all existing buildings at a Hatfield address has been proposed by the borough council.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has submitted a planning application for the use of Burfield Close to be changed from sheltered accommodation to providing Sui Generis, for temporary accommodation.

This could mean 25 self-contained dwelling units and 18 studio rooms with communal kitchens, associated staff office or store, 24 car parking spaces, cycle parking, landscaping, and associated works are built on the site.

Burfield was previously the site of sheltered housing until the council set about revamping the old block similar to Minster House, which is currently going through building work.

It had been deemed as “not suitable for meeting the needs of our older population in the future”, according to a 2019 council report.

Residents of Burfield Close were consulted about being re-housed and have all received alternative accommodation.

You can comment before January 27 on the application here planning.welhat.gov.uk/Planning/Display/6/2020/3257/MAJ.