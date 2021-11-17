Quarry company asks inspector to consider changes made in new planning proposal
Deborah Price Local Democracy Reporter
- Credit: Image supplied
Since the original refusal of the application for a quarry on the site of the Hatfield Aerodrome, Brett Aggregates has submitted a further application for the site.
On the first day of the planning inquiry, the company asked for the "changes captured within the 2021 application" to be considered by the inspector, John Woolcock.
Both applications seek to excavate and restore the site in a phased manner, over 32 years. But the latest proposal does not include the erection and operation of a concrete batching plant.
It stipulates that there would be no pumping from the "lower mineral horizon" and that the distance between extraction in that horizon and the bromate plume is increased from 50m to 100m.
In addition, the access road from the quarry entrance would be moved by five metres to the east, in order to allow for additional acoustic screening.
Public consultation on this second application – as part of the planning process – is still ongoing, and it is not due to be complete until November 20.
But on the opening day of the public inquiry, it emerged that a request had been made to substitute the latest application into the inquiry.
Most Read
- 1 Stonehills road section in Welwyn Garden City closes to allow for improvements
- 2 Sexual assault probe at Hatfield nightclub
- 3 Police crackdown on illegal cycling in Hatfield town centre
- 4 Potters Bar Town match at Bedford Town abandoned after 'distasteful' scenes
- 5 Council warns area may not have facilities for 6,000 new homes
- 6 Council blocks developers from adding storeys to flats without planning permission
- 7 Residents shocked as two cars catch fire in unrelated incident
- 8 Remembrance Days: Parades and services take place in Welwyn Hatfield
- 9 Potters Bar Town through in FA Trophy after FA award abandoned tie with Bedford Town to them
- 10 Hatfield Swim Centre to temporarily close
At the hearing Richard Kimblin, acting for Brett Aggregates, proposed that "changes captured within the 2021 application" be considered by the inspector. Mr Hamblin suggested that this would be highly beneficial to everybody in the inquiry.
David Forsdick QC, acting for the county council, said that this would still be the 2016 application, but amended by reference to the four "matters", bringing it in line with the 2021 application.
Mr Forsdick said that HCC would be content to proceed on the basis of either scheme. But in his opening statement Peter Cook, of Colney Heath Parish Council, spoke against the new application’s inclusion in the inquiry.
He said: “We are disappointed the Inquiry permits references to the 2021 application as comments on it close on 20 November.
“This gives Brett two attempts at the 2021 application and deprives the public of the right to fair representation.”
Craig Tallents, chair of the Smallford Residents’ Association, suggested that the Inquiry should continue on the basis of the application that had been refused by the county council. He added that to consider the second application at this stage would be “undemocratic”.
The Planning Inspector did not make a decision on this point but said that he would before the end of the inquiry.
The inquiry – which is expected to last for eight days – is ongoing.