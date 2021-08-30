August Bank Holiday week bin collection date changes in Welwyn Hatfield
- Credit: Alan Davies
Bin collections across Welwyn Hatfield will be on different days this week due to the August Bank Holiday.
Welwyn Hatfield Council is running a revised collection service all this week.
There will be no collections on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30, 2021.
So when will my bins be collected this week?
The bank holiday on Monday puts the whole week's schedule back a day across the borough.
So if your normal collection date is Monday, your bins will be collected on Tuesday, August 31.
The knock-on effect is that bins that would normally be collected on a Tuesday will now be emptied on Wednesday, September 1.
Bins normally collected on Wednesdays will be a day later this week, on Thursday, September 2.
Likewise, Thursday's regular bin collections will be picked up on Friday, September 3.
If your normal collection day is scheduled for Friday, it will be collected the following day, on Saturday, September 4.
Collections in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield will return to normal from Monday, September 6, 2021.
To check when your bin is due for collection in Welwyn Hatfield, visit www.welhat.gov.uk/bin-collections