Council promises to support local members of armed forces

A pledge to make sure local members of the armed forces are valued and supported by the Welwyn Hatfield community has been reaffirmed by the borough council.

WHBC has signed up to and supports the Hertfordshire Community Covenant, which aims to encourage local communities to support the service community, promote understanding and awareness among the public of issues affecting members of the forces and encourage activities which help to integrate people returning from the military into civilian life.

Cllr Gyn Hayes, who is the Welwyn Hatfield Armed Forces Covenant Champion and a former member of the forces himself, said: “Men and women in the armed forces risk their lives for our country, and will often need support when returning from the service, both practically and emotionally, which I know first-hand.

"With this year being the covenant’s tenth anniversary, I think that the principles the covenant stands for, and the support it can open up, is more important than ever.”

WH Mayor Cllr Peter Hebden said: “I’m really pleased to be part of this re-signing process as I think this covenant goes a long way to reassuring members of the armed forces, and just as importantly their families, that even when they might feel reluctant to ask for it, help is at hand.”

For more information about the covenant and support for Armed Forces personnel and their families, go to https://one.welhat.gov.uk/armed-forces